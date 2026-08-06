Money plants are believed to attract prosperity, but Vastu says the wrong placement may reduce their positive effects. Discover the ideal direction, common mistakes and simple tips to maximize Vastu benefits at home.

You have a money plant at home and you water it every day. But is your wallet still empty and there's no sign of money coming in? Then the problem isn't with the plant, but its placement. According to Vastu Shastra, if you keep a money plant in the wrong direction, you won't get any benefits, no matter how healthy the plant is. In fact, it might even create financial hurdles.

It's not enough to have a money plant, you must pick the right corner

1. The South-East Corner - The Most Auspicious Spot

According to Vastu, the south-east direction of the house is the "Agni Kon" or the fire corner. The ruling planet of this direction is Venus, and the money plant is considered a plant of Venus. So, keeping a money plant in this corner is believed to bring money, prosperity, and growth in business. A money plant placed here also tends to grow the fastest. You can also keep it near the cash counter of your shop or office.

2. The North Direction - Opens Doors to Wealth

The deity of the north is Kubera, the god of wealth. That's why placing a money plant in the north or north-east corner of your home is said to open up new sources of income. If you're hoping for a promotion at work or profit in your business, try keeping one on the north side of your office desk.

3. Directions you must absolutely avoid

Don't keep it in the North-East corner (Ishan Kon). This is the space for worship. Placing a money plant here can disturb your prayers. The South-West corner is for stability. Keeping a climbing plant here can cause arguments in the family and disrupt financial stability. Avoid placing it in the bathroom or near a TV,as this increases negative energy and makes it difficult to hold on to money.

3 more important rules for your money plant

Glass bottle with a red ribbon: If you're keeping the plant in a glass bottle with water, tie a red thread or ribbon around its base. The colour red is a symbol of prosperity and is believed to attract positive energy. Make sure the soil is always moist: Dried or yellowing leaves on a money plant are considered a bad sign. So, change the water every 3-4 days. Keep the leaves green and fresh. Use a cylindrical pot: Vastu suggests using a round or cylindrical pot instead of a square one. The round shape is believed to improve the flow of money.

A money plant isn't just a decorative item; it's a source of energy. So, don't just bring one home from the store and place it anywhere. Follow these rules and move your plant to the south-east or north direction today. You'll notice that along with an increase in positivity at home, your financial situation will also improve.