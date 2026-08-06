You should always collect fresh rice water and use it as soon as possible. If you leave it outside for more than two hours, it might spoil or start to smell bad. You must not use old, smelly, or dirty water. It can encourage bacteria to grow. Be very careful, especially when using it on your skin or hair. Keeping things hygienic is important. If you have any doubts about its freshness, it's safest to just throw it away.