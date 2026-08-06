Stop Wasting Rice Water! These Incredible Everyday Uses Can Save You Money and Effort
Don't pour rice water down the drain! Discover its surprising benefits for hair, skin, gardening, cleaning and more. These simple rice water hacks can help you save money while making the most of every grain.
Why do we waste rice water?
Every day in our homes, we wash rice and just throw the water away. We see it as useless waste, but it's actually full of nutrients and starch. In most Indian families, we cook rice at least once a day. Knowing how to use this water can help us stop wasting it.
A natural nutrient drink for plants
Rice water contains a bit of starch and minerals. You can give your plants a great natural boost by pouring this water on them. It's especially good for vegetable plants, flower pots, and small plants in your home garden. Just use it once or twice a week. If you use it too much, it might attract pests or cause fungus to grow. Many people in villages have been using this method for years.
Does it help clean kitchen utensils?
The starch in rice water can help loosen light oil stains and food bits stuck on your kitchen utensils. For example, you can soak rice-cooking pots or lightly soiled steel vessels in this water for a while before washing. Remember, it's not a powerful cleaner for tough stains. But, it's a simple trick for light cleaning that can be useful in a home where you cook daily.
Are there benefits for hair and skin?
For hundreds of years, people in Asian countries, especially in East Asia, have used rice water for hair and skin care. Some studies show that its starch, amino acids, and certain compounds can add shine to your hair and make your skin feel soft. But you should understand that the results can be different for everyone. This is not a replacement for any medical treatment. Also, it's a good idea to test it on a small area first before using it.
Some more useful household uses
You can use this water for many other household tasks. For instance, if you soak dried pulses and lentils in this water before cooking, they will cook faster and become softer. This can save you some cooking time. Sometimes, you can also use this water to give fruits and vegetables a light rinse. If you add a little rice water to your mopping water, it can give your floor a slight shine. This isn't just a social media hack; it's an old method used in many families.
When should you not use rice water?
You should always collect fresh rice water and use it as soon as possible. If you leave it outside for more than two hours, it might spoil or start to smell bad. You must not use old, smelly, or dirty water. It can encourage bacteria to grow. Be very careful, especially when using it on your skin or hair. Keeping things hygienic is important. If you have any doubts about its freshness, it's safest to just throw it away.
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