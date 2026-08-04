Gardening Hacks: Kitchen Waste Items That Make Excellent Plant Fertilisers
Do not throw away that scrappy waste from your kitchen. Here's how you can use it for growing plants at home, acting as the best fertiliser. Keep scrolling to know more.
Say yes to the scrap!
How about we tell you that the scrap you collect from your kitchen everyday can act as an excellent fertiliser for your home garden? From coffee grounds to stale beer; here's how you can make the most of ‘waste’ and put it to ‘best’
Egg Shells
High in calcium and how! Crush them into powder to prevent blossom end rot in tomatoes and peppers.
Coffee Grounds
Rich in nitrogen, magnesium, and potassium. Acid-loving plants like blueberries, hydrangeas, and roses love them and how!
Banana Peels
Banana peels are packed with potassium and phosphorus. You can bury them near the roots of fruiting and flowering plants to boost blooming.
Stale Beer
Stale beer contains carbohydrates and yeast that can be used as a feed for beneficial soil microbes. Mix equal parts beer and water before applying.
Vegetable scrap
Potato peels, carrot tops, and squash ends can be mixed with water into a slurry and buried under the soil layer to provide benefits and improve the quality of the soil.
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