- Home
- Lifestyle
- 5-Minute Garlic Lemon Rice Recipe: Quick, Spicy, Flavourful Breakfast for Busy Mornings
5-Minute Garlic Lemon Rice Recipe: Quick, Spicy, Flavourful Breakfast for Busy Mornings
Vegetable prices are touching the sky right now. You can beat the inflation with this quick five-minute breakfast recipe. You just need some garlic, a lemon, and leftover rice to whip up this spicy morning meal.
15
Image Credit : Gemini AI Generated
5-Minute Morning Snack
Morning breakfast prep feels like a big task these days. High vegetable prices worry middle-class families a lot. You can easily make a spicy and tasty breakfast using just garlic and lemon today.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Gemini AI Generated
Ingredients For Quick Recipe
You need one cup of rice, six to eight garlic cloves, and one lemon for this dish. You must keep mustard seeds, cumin seeds, two teaspoons of cooking oil, salt, a pinch of turmeric, and one teaspoon of red chilli powder ready.
35
Image Credit : Gemini AI Generated
Quick Cooking Method
You must peel the garlic cloves first and keep them aside. You need to turn on the stove and place a pan on it. You should pour the cooking oil into the pan. You must add the mustard and cumin seeds once the oil heats up. You can toss the crushed garlic into the pan after the mustard seeds splutter.
45
Image Credit : Gemini AI Generated
The Tempering Process
You need to turn off the stove as soon as the garlic releases its aroma. You must add the turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt to the pan. You should add one bowl of rice to this mixture and blend it well. You can squeeze the lemon juice over the rice and mix everything one more time.
55
Image Credit : Gemini AI Generated
Spicy Morning Meal
You should turn the stove back on after mixing all the spices. You need to heat the rice for a couple of minutes to finish the dish. Your spicy breakfast is now ready to eat. You can garnish the rice with finely chopped coriander leaves at the end. You may also add curry leaves and urad dal during the tempering stage.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos