Valentine's Day 2024: Blue forest roll to Crunchy avocado roll, 5 easy and romantic recipes to make at home

As Valentine's Day is around the corner, here are some tasty and easy recipes that you can make at home and make your day extra special.

Bored of following that same old tradition of taking your partner or crush out on Valentine's Day? Relax! we have an idea for you. As Valentine's Day is around the corner, China Bistro, known for its Neu Asian culinary expertise has suggested some tasty and easy recipes that you can make at home and make your day extra special.

Blue Forest Roll

Ingredients:

- 120g Sushi Rice

- 20g Sushi Vinegar

- 0.5 Nori Sheet

- 50g Edamame (without pod)

- 5g Water Chestnut

- 20g Julienned English Carrot

- 5g Butter

- 10g Rich Whipping Cream

- 5g Butterfly Blue Pea Herbs

- 2g Potato Flakes

- 7.5g Wasabi Powder

- 25g Pickled Ginger

- 20g Kikkoman Soya Sauce for Sushi

- 20g Asian Salsa

Method:

Cook sushi rice according to package instructions. Once cooked, mix in sushi vinegar and let it cool to room temperature. Place a nori sheet on a bamboo mat. Spread a layer of sushi rice evenly over the nori sheet. Arrange cooked edamame, sliced water chestnut, and julienned English carrot over the rice. Using the bamboo mat, tightly roll the nori sheet with the rice and fillings. Seal the roll firmly. Cut the sushi roll into bite-sized pieces. Garnish each piece with a dollop of rich whipping cream infused with butterfly blue pea herbs. Arrange the Blue Forest Roll pieces on a serving plate. Serve with sides of wasabi powder, pickled ginger, Kikkoman soya sauce, and Asian salsa.

Crunchy Avocado Roll

Ingredients:

- 120g Sushi Rice

- 20g Sushi Vinegar

- 0.5 Nori Sheet

- 1g Togarashi Chilli Powder

- 25g Julienned English Cucumber

- 60g Imported Avocado, sliced

- 5g Tanuki (tempura flakes)

- 5g Spicy Mayo

- 1g Unagi Sauce

- 7.5g Wasabi Powder

- 25g Pickled Ginger

- 20g Kikkoman Soya Sauce for Sushi

Method:

Cook sushi rice following package instructions. Mix sushi vinegar into the cooked rice and allow it to cool. Lay a nori sheet on a bamboo mat. Spread sushi rice evenly over the nori sheet. Sprinkle togarashi chili powder over the rice. Arrange julienned English cucumber and sliced avocado on the rice. Sprinkle tempura flakes over the avocado. Drizzle spicy mayo and unagi sauce over the ingredients. Roll the nori sheet tightly using the bamboo mat. Cut the sushi roll into pieces. Serve with sides of wasabi powder, pickled ginger, and Kikkoman soya sauce.

Thai Green Curry Veg

Ingredients:

- 50g Green Curry Paste

- 10g Fresh Mushroom

- 20g Broccoli

- 15g English Carrot

- 15g Baby Bok Choy

- 15g Fresh Baby Corn

- 50g Coconut Milk Powder

- 5g Basil & Coriander Oil

- 3g Lime (Lemon)

- 5g Green Chilli

- 10g Peeled Garlic

- 5g Aromat Seasoning Powder (No MSG)

- 3g Salt

- 3g Fresh Basil

- 2g Kaffir Lime Leaves

- 15g Fresh Zucchini

- 10g Bamboo Shoots

- 10g Thai Brinjal

Method:

Heat basil & coriander oil in a pan. Add peeled garlic and green curry paste. Cook until fragrant. Add sliced vegetables (mushroom, broccoli, carrot, baby bok choy, baby corn, zucchini, bamboo shoots, Thai brinjal) to the pan. Stir in coconut milk powder dissolved in water to form a creamy sauce. Season with salt, aromatic seasoning powder, and fresh lime juice. Simmer until the vegetables are cooked but still retain their crunch. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and kaffir lime leaves. Serve hot with steamed rice or noodles.

Kobe Sizzlers, renowned for its Chinese cuisine, has also recommended some Chinese dishes for your partner.

Paneer Chilli

Ingredients:

- 180 gms Paneer

- 10 gms Green Chilli

- 10 gms Ginger

- 15 gms Garlic

- 40 gms Bell Peppers

- 5 ml Soya Sauce

- 15 gms Onion

- 5 ml Vinegar

- 5 ml Red/Green Chilli Sauce

- 5 gms White Pepper

- 5 gms Seasoning Powder

- 20 ml Oil

- 40 gms Corn Flour

- 5 gms Spring Onion (garnish)

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of corn flour, 1/8 teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon red chili powder, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper powder. Gradually add 5 to 6 tablespoons of water to the dry ingredients, whisking to form a batter of medium consistency. Coat 180 grams of cubed paneer thoroughly with the prepared batter. Heat 3 to 4 tablespoons of oil in a pan over medium-high heat.

Once the oil is hot, carefully slide the coated paneer pieces into the pan, ensuring they are spaced apart to prevent sticking. Fry the paneer until golden brown and crisp, stirring occasionally for even cooking. Remove the fried paneer from the pan and drain the excess oil on a kitchen tissue or colander. In the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil and sauté 1 tablespoon of minced garlic until fragrant. Add 15 grams of sliced onions, diced bell peppers, chopped green chilies, and ginger to the pan. Stir-fry on high heat until the vegetables are slightly cooked but still retain their crunch.

In a separate bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of corn flour with half a cup of water to create a slurry.

Pour the slurry into the pan along with 5 ml of soya sauce, 5 ml of vinegar, 1-2 tablespoons of red/green chili sauce, and 2 tablespoons of tomato ketchup. Allow the sauce to simmer and thicken, adjusting the seasoning with salt and sauce to taste. Add the fried paneer to the sauce, along with ¼ teaspoon of white pepper powder, and toss well to coat evenly. Garnish the Paneer Chili with chopped spring onion greens before serving.

Sweet Chilli Chicken

Ingredients:

- 180 g chicken breast, diced

- 10 ml sweet chili sauce

- 2 g chili flakes

- 15 g garlic, minced

- 40 g bell peppers, sliced

- 2 ml lemon juice

- 15 g onion, thinly sliced

- 5 ml vinegar

- 5 g seasoning powder (such as chicken seasoning)

- 20 ml oil (vegetable or any cooking oil)

- 40 g corn flour

- 5 g spring onion, finely chopped (for garnish)

Method:

In a bowl, mix the diced chicken with sweet chili sauce, chili flakes, minced garlic, and seasoning powder. Ensure the chicken is evenly coated with the marinade. Let it marinate for at least 15-20 minutes. This allows the flavors to penetrate the chicken. After marinating, sprinkle corn flour over the marinated chicken pieces. Toss them well until each piece is coated evenly. The corn flour coating will give a crispy texture to the chicken when cooked. Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add sliced bell peppers and onions to the pan. Stir-fry for about 2-3 minutes until they are slightly tender yet still crisp.

Remove the vegetables from the pan and set them aside. In the same pan, add a little more oil if needed. Add the coated chicken pieces to the pan in a single layer, ensuring they are not overcrowded. Cook the chicken for about 4-5 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and cooked through. Once cooked, remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside. In the same pan, add lemon juice and vinegar. Stir well, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the cooked bell peppers and onions back to the pan.

Stir in the remaining sweet chili sauce and cook for another 1-2 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together. Return the cooked chicken to the pan and toss everything together, ensuring the chicken is well coated with the sweet chili sauce. Cook for an additional minute to heat the chicken through. Once done, transfer the Sweet Chili Chicken to a serving plate. Garnish with chopped spring onions on top for a fresh, vibrant finish. Serve the Sweet Chili Chicken hot alongside steamed rice or your favorite side dish.