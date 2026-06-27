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- Tirupati Balaji to Siddhivinayak: India's 5 Richest Temples and Their Massive Donations
Tirupati Balaji to Siddhivinayak: India's 5 Richest Temples and Their Massive Donations
India has temples in every nook and corner. But some of them receive donations worth crores every year. It's not just the Ram Mandir or Tirupati; here's a look at five of India's richest temples.
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India's Five Famous Temples
Temples in India are more than just places of worship; they are symbols of people's deep faith. Every year, lakhs of devotees donate cash, gold, and other valuables after their wishes are fulfilled. This is why many temples across the country receive donations worth crores.
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Padmanabhaswamy Temple
The Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is considered the country's richest. Reports say its six vaults hold a combined wealth of $20 billion. On top of that, the main shrine has a massive gold idol of Lord Vishnu valued at ₹500 crore.
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Tirupati Balaji Temple
The Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, is world-famous for the donations it receives. It gets around ₹650 crore in donations annually. The temple also holds tons of gold and crores of rupees in bank deposits. It even earns lakhs just by selling its famous Laddu prasad. The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an avatar of Vishnu.
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Shirdi Sai Baba Temple
Devotees constantly flock to the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra. This holy shrine receives donations worth around ₹350 crore every year.
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Mata Vaishno Devi Temple
The Mata Vaishno Devi temple, located on the Trikuta mountains in Jammu, is a major centre of devotion for believers. With lakhs of devotees visiting each year, this temple earns around ₹500 crore in donations.
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Siddhivinayak Temple
Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is visited by everyone from the general public to Bollywood stars. This grand temple receives about ₹125 crore in donations and offerings annually.
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