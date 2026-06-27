Reels have become a very easy way to entertain people these days. But using them too much can seriously harm your mental health and negatively affect how your brain works. Just like the saying 'too much of a good thing is bad', watching too many Reels affects the brain. You can follow these 5 habits to get rid of your Reels addiction.

Sleep Deprivation: That 'One Last Episode' At 2 AM Is Wrecking Your Brain. Here's How