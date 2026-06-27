Reels Addiction: Can’t Stop Scrolling? Break Free with These 5 Powerful Habits!
Are you also troubled by your Reels-watching habit and want to get rid of it? We're telling you about 5 great habits. These practices will help you break free from Reels addiction and give your brain a much-needed break.
Are you also addicted to watching Reels?
Follow these habits
Reels have become a very easy way to entertain people these days. But using them too much can seriously harm your mental health and negatively affect how your brain works. Just like the saying 'too much of a good thing is bad', watching too many Reels affects the brain. You can follow these 5 habits to get rid of your Reels addiction.
Sleep Deprivation: That 'One Last Episode' At 2 AM Is Wrecking Your Brain. Here's How
Set a screen time limit
Learn a new hobby in your free time
When you have free time, drop the habit of using your phone, which causes the negative effects of Reels on your mental health. To prevent this, you should develop a new hobby. In your free time, add activities like reading, painting, learning music, or gardening to your daily routine. This will help you focus your mind.
Conjunctivitis: Red, Itchy Eyes This Monsoon? 5 Mistakes You Must Stop Now!
Turn off notifications
Digital detox before bed
Avoid checking your mobile as soon as you wake up
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.