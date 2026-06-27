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Early Puberty: Is Your Daughter Getting Her Period at 9? These Habits Could Be the Reason!
Girls are hitting puberty way too early, some even at 9 or 10 years old. This is a shock for both kids and parents. The reason? It's all in their daily habits. Parents need to be careful to protect their daughters' health.
Periods are arriving too early
Periods are a natural process, usually starting between 13 and 15 years of age. But these days, very young girls are getting them. We're talking about kids in the 2nd or 3rd standard who have no idea what's happening. This is a huge challenge for mothers, who find it hard to educate their daughters and teach them about hygiene. Parents must be careful to prevent this early onset.
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Little girls in the world of fashion
In the past, girls didn't use beauty products until their teens. Today, lipstick, eyeliner, and nail polish are common among young children. These items contain various chemicals that can throw the body's hormones out of balance. Hormones that should activate at 13-14 are now kicking in at 8-9 years old, leading directly to early periods.
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Screen Time
This is also not good
Besides cosmetics and screen time, things like chocolates, processed foods, and even plastic bottles are not good for the body. They can push a child into the period cycle too soon. Microplastics released from plastic enter the body and affect its antioxidants, causing various internal changes. This can lead to premature hormonal shifts and increase the chances of early menstruation.
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