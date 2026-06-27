3 4 Image Credit : ai

Screen Time

We are in an age where kids are born with phones in their hands. They won't eat or sleep without a screen. The craze for Reels and Shorts is huge, and kids spend all day scrolling. The songs and videos they watch affect their hormones. With no filter, kids see many inappropriate videos, including romantic songs and scenes in movies. When a child watches age-inappropriate content for long hours, it changes their emotional development and can push them into puberty much earlier.