Shortness of breath can be caused by problems in the heart, lungs, blood, muscles or even a panic attack. Determining the cause of tinnitus is key to successful treatment.
Dyspnea, which everyone refers to as shortness of breath, is an uncomfortable feeling of not getting enough air. It is not a condition, but a sign of an underlying cause. Shortness of breath can be caused by problems with the heart, lungs, blood, or muscles, or by a panic attack. Determining the cause of tinnitus is key to successful treatment.
Why Do We Feel Breathless? – Common Causes
Dyspnea is a natural symptom during heavy exercise; however, it becomes pathological when occurring under non-expected conditions, such as at rest or with little exertion.
Some respiratory distress can be caused by systems in the body, a few of which overlap with symptoms.
Respiratory (Lung-related) Causes
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)
Pleural effusion
Lung cancer, pneumothorax, pulmonary embolism
Clues: Cough, wheezing, chest pain or tightness, a history of smoking or allergies.
Cardiac (Heart-related) Causes
Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)
ACS=acute coronary syndrome, MI=myocardial infarction.
Arrhythmias
Valvular heart diseases
Signs: Chest pain, palpitations, fatigue, leg swelling; can lie flat but wakes up breathless in the middle of the night (PND).
Neuromuscular Causes
Diseases of the muscles or nerves that control breathing, such as diaphragmatic paralysis, muscular dystrophies, or skeletal abnormalities (for example, advanced kyphoscoliosis). GB syndrome ALS
Systemic Causes
Anemia
Acidosis
Chronic kidney disease
Sepsis (severe infection)
These conditions limit the oxygen supply or raise the organism’s oxygen demand.
Psychogenic Causes
Feelings of hunger for air, which can be provoked by anxiety, panic attacks, or hyperventilation syndrome, even when oxygen levels are normal.
Occupational and Environmental Causes
Chronic exposure to dust, chemicals, and industrial pollutants as seen with silicosis, asbestosis, pneumoconiosis, or occupational asthma.
How Is Breathlessness Evaluated?
A thorough evaluation includes:
Detailed Medical History
Key questions include:
Duration of symptoms:
≤ 2 weeks) Usually caused by: acute infections, asthma exacerbations, and pulmonary embolism.
Chronic (> 2 weeks) – COPD, HF, ILD, and anaemia.
Triggers: Exercise, allergens, lying down, andemotional stress.
Past allergies, smoking, occupational exposure
Accompanying symptoms: Cough, fever, chest pain, palpitations, leg swelling.
Physical Examination
An initial evaluation includes a review of the airway, breathing, and circulation and then an assessment of history and physical examination. Signs and symptoms that are clinically destined for severeity - Low BP, Reduced Oxygen saturator, Change in mental status, arrhythmia,stridor bluish accumulation etc.
Doctors look for:
- Rate of respiration, use of the accessory muscles of respiration
- Wheezing, crackles on lung auscultation
- Heart murmurs, pulse irregularities
- Cyanosis (bluish discoloration), pedal edema
- Spinal or chest wall deformity signs
Investigations
To ascertain the exact cause, the tests listed below are frequently performed.
Basic Tests:
Chest X-ray
Complete Blood Count (CBC)
Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) analysis
Renal Function Tests (RFTs)
D dimer
NT Pro BNP
Lung-focused Tests:
Spirometry / Pulmonary Function Tests
CT scan of the chest
Heart-focused Tests:
ECG (Electrocardiogram)
Echocardiography (ECHO)
Treadmill Testing (TMT) or Stress Test
Why Early Evaluation Matters
Failing to investigate a breathlessness can lead to delayed diagnosis of serious conditions such as heart disease, lung fibrosis or cancer. Early evaluation helps:
Prevent complications
Start appropriate treatment sooner
Life and Survave or increase quality of life
When to Seek Medical Help?
You should see a doctor if breathlessness:
Happens suddenly or severely
Is accompanied by chest pain, passing out or lips that appear blue
Worsens with routine activity
Interrupts sleep (orthopnea or PND)
Occurs with unexplained weight loss, fever or persistent cough
Breathlessness is more than just tiredness. It’s a signal from your body that something needs attention—whether in the lungs, heart, blood, nerves, or mind. Timely evaluation, early diagnosis, and proper treatment can help you breathe easier and live fuller.
-Dr Ashwini Colaco, Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital, Goa