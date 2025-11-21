Here are the drinks you should include in your diet to help prevent fatty liver disease. These beverages support liver function, reduce fat accumulation, and promote overall liver health naturally.

Drinking amla juice, packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, can help prevent fat accumulation and support overall liver health.

Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything that adds value to your everyday life.