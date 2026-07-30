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Early Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

If you use fairness creams, you must see a doctor immediately if you notice these signs. Look for swelling in your face and legs, especially puffy eyelids and feet in the morning. Foamy urine, which looks like a lot of bubbles, is a sign of protein leakage. Other signs include feeling tired all the time, loss of appetite, nausea, and severe skin itching due to toxin build-up. Always check for quality certification before buying any cosmetic. It's best to use natural methods or safe creams prescribed by a qualified dermatologist.