Is Green Tea Good for Your Liver? Here’s What You Should Know Before Your Next Cup
Is green tea really good for your liver? Explore what research suggests about its potential benefits, possible risks and the right way to include green tea in a healthy liver-friendly lifestyle.
Stops fat build-up in the liver
Lifestyle changes have made non-alcoholic fatty liver disease very common today. Too much fat in the liver can cause permanent damage, and even lead to cancer or liver failure. Drinking green tea regularly helps reduce this fat build-up.
Improves the connection between your gut and liver
The health of good bacteria in your gut directly impacts how your liver functions. Green tea has polyphenols that help these good bacteria grow. At the same time, they stop the harmful bacteria from increasing.
It brings down inflammation
Long-term inflammation and oxidative stress are the main culprits behind most liver diseases. Green tea is packed with powerful antioxidants. These antioxidants protect your liver cells from this kind of damage.
Keeps liver enzyme levels in check
Doctors check liver enzyme levels in your blood to see if the liver is stressed or damaged. If you have a liver condition or high enzyme levels, drinking green tea daily can be very helpful.
But remember, moderation is key
While green tea is great for your liver's health, it's always best to drink it in moderation. Make sure you follow your doctor's advice on how much to have.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.