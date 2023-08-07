The Silent Onslaught - Pink eye (conjunctivitis) epidemic strikes during monsoon

Several groups are at higher risk of contracting pink eye (viral conjunctivitis) during the monsoon season and in environments where infectious diseases are prevalent.

As the monsoon arrives, bringing with it high humidity, minimal sunlight, and dampness creates the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, fungi, and allergens in the environment. Consequently, there is a notable increase in infectious diseases during this season. At the top of the list is viral conjunctivitis, accompanied by a surge in infective and inflammatory conditions such as style, corneal ulcers, and dry eye conditions, known as keratoconjunctivitis.

Identifying the symptoms of these eye infections is crucial in seeking early medical attention. Patients with pink eye may experience redness of the eyes, swelling of the eyelids, watering, itching, pain in eye movements, sensitivity to bright light, a sensation akin to sand pricking the eyes, and sticky discharge. As the infection spreads to contiguous sites, mild-grade fever, sore throat, and ear pain may follow. These infections are highly contagious, spreading through contact and airborne transmission, especially in closed, air-conditioned environments. In no time, everyone around is silently carrying the virus.

Several groups are at higher risk of contracting pink eye (viral conjunctivitis) during the monsoon season and in environments where infectious diseases are prevalent. These groups include:

School Children: Due to close contact with other children and exposure to shared surfaces.

Computer Software Professionals: Extended screen time and shared workspaces may increase the risk of infection.

Local Bus Public Transport Travelers: Crowded public transport environments can facilitate the spread of infections.

Swimming Pool Users: Pools can be breeding grounds for bacteria and viruses, leading to eye infections.

Contact Lens Users: Improper handling or cleaning of contact lenses can increase the risk of infection.

Diabetics: People with diabetes may have compromised immune systems, making them more susceptible to infections.

Thyroid Patients: Thyroid disorders can affect the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to infections.

Individuals with Joint Ailments: Some joint disorders may require medications that can weaken the immune system.

Vitamin D Deficiency: Low vitamin D levels have been associated with increased susceptibility to infections.

It's important to note that while these groups may be at higher risk, anyone can contract pink eye if exposed to the virus. Practising good hygiene and taking preventive measures can help reduce the chances of infection for everyone.

Swift diagnosis and expert care under the guidance of an ophthalmologist are essential. Proper medication and precautionary measures are critical in preventing the virus's transmission.

Proactive Measures to Protect Your Precious Sight

To minimize the risk of contracting pink eye or any other eye infection during the monsoon, proactive measures should be taken:

Hand Hygiene: Regularly wash hands with soap and water, especially after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid Swimming Pools: Refrain from using swimming pools during the monsoon, as they can be breeding grounds for harmful microorganisms.

Limit Screen Time: Reduce prolonged screen time, especially in front of computers and gadgets, to alleviate eye strain.

Stay Hydrated: Maintain fluid intake and consume seasonal fruits rich in vitamins and minerals to boost immunity.

Supplements for Eye Health: Consider adding vitamin C and vitamin A supplements to your diet, as they play vital roles in maintaining eye health.

Regular Exercise: Engage in regular exercise to strengthen your overall immunity.

Eye Makeup Precautions: Be cautious with eye makeup and ensure to remove it with warm water before sleep to avoid irritation and infection.

Humidifiers: Use humidifiers at home and in offices to maintain appropriate humidity levels, preventing dry eyes.

Protective Glasses: Wear protective glasses at home and in offices during work to shield your eyes from environmental irritants.

Artificial Tears: If infected, use artificial tear drops as your ophthalmologist prescribes to lubricate your eyes and relieve discomfort.

Seek Medical Attention: If you experience any symptoms of eye infection, consult an ophthalmologist promptly to receive appropriate treatment.

As the monsoon sweeps in, let us not overlook the potential risks it poses to our eyes. By adopting these proactive measures and seeking timely medical attention, we can safeguard our eyesight and enjoy the season's beauty without falling victim to the pink eye epidemic. Remember, a little precaution can go a long way in preserving your vision and ensuring a safe and pleasant monsoon experience for everyone.

- Dr. Deepti Mehta, Consultant - Ophthalmology, CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tec City, Hyderabad