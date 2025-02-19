The mystery of Hanuman at Kengal: A powerful temple you must visit

Indian Temples has the power of manifestation where you can have a spiritual and peaceful experience. But there is a power that is beyond science and research, Here is one such most powerful and mysterious temple in India that you must visit.

Indian culture has been one of the oldest cultures that are popular among all the countries in the world. The temples and the science have been a research wing for centuries, and the mysteries are not even one percent solved. While the deities claim that it's the power of God, scientists are trying to find the reasons and phenomena behind the magic that happens with practices associated with cultural beliefs. There are many temples around us, but the ancient temples hold a different level of power.

The History of Hanuman Temple:

While driving from Bengaluru, just before Channapatna on National Highway 275, there is a powerful temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The temple is called 'Sri Kengal Anjaneya Swamy Temple.'. This is a fascinating and powerful temple that is known to have existed from the Hoysala era.

The temple's name, Kengal Anjaneya Swamy, originated from the unique red-rock stone (Kempu = Red, Kallu = Stone) that is used to carve the magnificent Murti of Hanuman. The idol Standing at an impressive 5.5 feet tall, the Murti appears as if it is naturally formed with Sindhoora (vermilion), adding to the divine aura of the temple. This striking image of Anjaneya in a standing posture is not just a visually captivating sight but also shrouded in intriguing beliefs of the people.

The Mystery of Hanuman at Kengal:

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Kengal Anjaneya Swamy Temple is the popular belief that people hold. It is said that the Murti is growing in size every year, bigger. Adding to this mystery, there is the belief that the deity's direction of sight is slowly shifting rightwards, from the north towards the east direction. These phenomena are not yet scientifically validated. But this contributes to the temple's unique charm and the deep faith of its devotees in the god.

ALSO READ: Pre-sleep routine: 7 expert tips for better sleep and productivity

The Power of Temple:

The temple hosts an annual celestial event on Makara Sankranthi, which is also the first day of Uttarayana, where the sun's rays fall directly upon Hanuman. These moments are considered highly auspicious. Devotees believe that offering 12 pradakshinas to Lord Anjaneya at this temple will grant any wish that they ask for. This temple is known for the power of fulfilling the wishes of devotees over centuries. The powerful atmosphere of the temple gives the devotees a peaceful and deeply spiritual experience.

The Sri Kengal Anjaneya Swamy Temple is not just any other temple, The power that this temple holds can bring any of your wishes to reality. This is a blend of mystery and tradition together doing miracles. You can visit this powerful temple for once in a lifetime experience where you can be peaceful and powerful while being immersed in the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

ALSO READ: Decluttering for a calm mind: Techniques, types, and mental health benefits

Latest Videos