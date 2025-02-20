Hair Care: 7 lifestyle changes that can help your hair grow faster

Hair growth is a combination of internal and external care results. While it's important to be gentle with your hair and avoid chemical-infused products. Having a balanced diet and staying hydrated is also crucial for hair growth.

Everyone wants long, shiny, and strong hair. But it is quite a task to achieve the dream hair no matter how many products we try. While genetics play a vital role in hair growth, lifestyle also has a significant role in the speed and health of hair growth. These are not overnight magic things, but if you can stay consistent with these lifestyle changes, they can create a scope for better and faster hair growth.

7 lifestyle changes for Hair Care:

1. Nourish from Within: A Balanced Diet is Key:

Healthy hair starts from within your body. A diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals is essential for hair growth and hair health. Focus on including protein, iron, zinc, biotin, vitamin C, and vitamin A in your daily meals. Protein is the core elemt to build block of hair, while iron carries oxygen to the hair follicles promoting hair growth. Zinc plays a vital role in hair tissue growth and repair, and biotin supports healthy scalp and hair growth. Try to include plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in your daily diet.

2. Hydration is Essential: Drink Plenty of Water.

Just as your body functions with proper hydration, your hair also needs hydration to stay healthy. Dehydration can lead to dry, brittle hair that is prone to breakage, disturbing the hair growth. Make sure you're drinking plenty of water throughout the day to keep your hair hydrated and healthy for better hair growth.

3. Gentle Hair Care: Minimize Damage:

Harsh hair care products can cause breakage and damage, slowing down hair growth rapidly. Be gentle with your hair, especially when it's wet, as it's more prone to breakage. Avoid aggressive brushing or combing your wet or dry hair. Always use a wide-toothed comb to detangle your hair. Minimize the use of heat styling tools, and when you do use them, apply a heat protectant spray to decrease the damage.

4. Scalp Massage: Stimulate Blood Flow:

A regular and minimal scalp massage can stimulate blood flow to the hair follicles that promote hair growth. Use your fingertips to gently massage your scalp in circular motions for a few minutes each day and avoid using your fingernails as it can trigger dandruff. You can do this while you're shampooing your hair or apply a hair oil during the massage for added nourishment and less chance of damage and breakage of hair.

5. Stress Management: Reduce Hair Loss:

Stress can be a major reason for hair loss, which can obviously disturb hair growth. Find healthy ways to manage your stress, such as practicing yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature, or try to seek help if you are too stressed. You need to get proper and enough sleep. It is also crucial for stress management and overall health, which indirectly benefits hair growth.

6. Avoid Tight Hairstyles: Prevent Breakage:

We often tend to tie our hair tight to avoid disturbance in the middle of the work. Constantly wearing tight hairstyles, such as ponytails, braids, or buns, can pull on your hair and cause breakage in the middle and especially around the hairline. Choose looser hairstyles that don't put excessive tension on your hair to promote breakage. Give your hair a break from tight styles whenever possible and whenever you are at home or working indoors.

7. Regular Trims: Encourage Growth:

While it might not seem effective, regular trims can actually help your hair grow longer and faster. Trimming removes split ends and damaged hair, preventing further breakage and allowing your hair to grow healthier and stronger.

