In India, doing a Vastu Shanti puja before entering a new home is a long-standing tradition. It's believed to clear out any bad vibes, fill the house with positive energy, and bring good fortune to the family.

Everyone dreams of having their own house, right? After years of saving and hard work, when you finally buy that new flat or property, there's one important ritual most Indian families follow: the Vastu Shanti puja.

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In Hindu culture, this isn't just a religious ceremony. It's considered a very important step to ensure the new home is filled with happiness, peace, and positive energy. That's why, even today, families make sure to perform Vastu Shanti before their big move.

Why is Vastu Shanti performed?

So, why is this puja performed? It's a mix of faith and what ancient texts say. According to Vastu Shastra, every space has its own energy. When a house is being built—from digging the foundation to the final construction—the energy of the place can get disturbed. The Vastu Shanti puja is done to fix this imbalance, remove any negative energy, and create a positive and peaceful environment.

Worshipping various deities

During the Vastu Shanti ceremony, prayers are offered to Vastu Devata (the god of structures), the Panchmahabhutas (the five great elements), and other deities. The main goal is to purify the space. The family prays for good health, happiness, and mental peace for everyone who will live there. People believe this ritual helps remove obstacles, prevent family conflicts, and solve financial problems. That's why doing it before the Griha Pravesh is considered very auspicious.

It brings positive energy into the house

In our culture, a house is more than just brick and mortar; it’s a sacred space where a family builds its future. The Vastu Shanti puja is a way of seeking God's blessings for a happy and prosperous life in the new home. The belief is that it helps maintain positive thoughts, harmony, and a sense of calm within the family.

Even in today's fast-paced world, many people still believe in the importance of Vastu Shanti. For some, it's a matter of deep religious faith. For others, it's an auspicious way to mark a new beginning. Buying a new property is a huge milestone, and this tradition is all about starting this new chapter with positivity, prosperity, and good vibes.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general beliefs and traditions. Readers should view it as general information only.)