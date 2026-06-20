Jamai Sasthi 2026 is all about indulgence and tradition, with a lavish spread of Bengali delicacies. From rich Chingri Malai Curry to flavorful Mutton Kosha and iconic Ilish dishes, these 8 must-have items turn the feast into a royal celebration, making every jamai feel truly special.

Jamai Sasthi is synonymous with indulgence, and the main dishes are the true stars of the feast. Carefully prepared with love and rich flavors, these dishes reflect both tradition and celebration.

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Chingri Malai Curry (Prawn Curry)

Chingri Malai Curry is one of the most luxurious dishes served on Jamai Sasthi. Made with large prawns cooked in a creamy coconut milk gravy, it has a rich, mildly sweet flavor. The blend of spices and coconut creates a smooth, aromatic dish that pairs perfectly with steamed rice. It is often considered the highlight of the meal due to its royal taste. The softness of the prawns and the richness of the gravy make it irresistible. This dish truly symbolizes indulgence and celebration. No jamai feast feels complete without it.

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Ilish Bhapa or Ilish Curry (Hilsa Fish)

Hilsa, or ilish, holds a special place in Bengali cuisine and culture. Prepared either as a mustard-steamed dish (bhapa) or in a light curry, it is loved for its distinct flavor. The use of mustard paste enhances its sharp, authentic taste. It is often associated with tradition and festive occasions. Serving ilish during Jamai Sasthi is considered auspicious and special. Its soft, oily texture melts in the mouth. For many, this dish is the emotional centerpiece of the feast.

Mutton Kosha (Spicy Mutton Curry)

Mutton Kosha is a slow-cooked, spicy dish packed with deep flavors. The meat is cooked until tender in a thick, rich gravy made with onions, garlic, and aromatic spices. It has a slightly dry texture compared to regular curries, making it intensely flavorful. This dish is a symbol of celebration and is reserved for special occasions. Its bold taste makes it a favorite among non-vegetarian lovers. Paired with luchi or rice, it becomes a fulfilling meal. It adds a hearty, festive touch to the spread.

Bhetki Fish Fry

Bhetki Fish Fry is a popular starter that often doubles as a main highlight. The fish is marinated, crumb-coated, and deep-fried to golden perfection. It has a crispy exterior and a soft, flaky interior. Served with kasundi (mustard sauce), it enhances the overall flavor. This dish brings a touch of Kolkata’s classic cuisine to the table. It is simple yet extremely satisfying. Every jamai looks forward to this crunchy delight.

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Chicken Kosha or Chicken Curry

For those who prefer chicken over mutton, Chicken Kosha is a must-have. It is cooked with similar spices but has a lighter, slightly less intense flavor. The gravy is thick, aromatic, and deeply satisfying. It complements both rice and luchi perfectly. This dish adds variety to the non-vegetarian spread. It is loved for its comforting and homely taste. A well-made chicken curry always wins hearts.

Pulao (Fragrant Rice Dish)

Pulao is a mildly sweet, aromatic rice dish cooked with ghee, whole spices, and dry fruits. It balances the richness of spicy curries on the plate. The fragrance itself makes the meal feel festive. Often garnished with cashews and raisins, it adds texture and flavor. It pairs beautifully with mutton or chicken dishes. This dish enhances the overall dining experience. It is both comforting and celebratory.

Luchi with Aloo Dum

Though simple, luchi with aloo dum is a classic combination that never fails. The soft, puffed luchis are served with a spicy potato curry. It adds a vegetarian element to the otherwise rich non-veg spread. The flavors are bold yet comforting. It is often one of the first dishes served. This combination is loved by all age groups. It brings a homely warmth to the grand feast.

Mishti Doi and Rosogolla (Desserts)

No Jamai Sasthi is complete without traditional Bengali sweets. Mishti doi, with its creamy and caramelized flavor, offers a perfect ending. Rosogolla adds a light, syrupy sweetness to the meal. These desserts balance the heaviness of the main course. They symbolize happiness and celebration. Every jamai eagerly waits for this sweet finale. It leaves a lasting impression of the feast.

Overall, the Jamai Sasthi menu is a reflection of love, tradition, and indulgence. Each dish is carefully chosen to make the son-in-law feel special and celebrated.