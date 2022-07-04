Swami Vivekananda's death anniversary: 7 life lessons taught by the scholar; all must read

As Swami Vivekananda travelled the nation on foot, he gained wisdom about life, the journey, and the soul. He observed the world with compassion and empathy and shared this understanding with his followers.

Philosopher, spiritual guide, and scholar Swami Vivekananda was all three. Through his address "My brothers and sisters of America" at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago in 1893, the man who put India on the world map and presented the empathy and love advanced by Hinduism to the global arena was an intelligent person.

After the passing of his guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda gave up all of his worldly pleasures and became a monk. He later rose to become one of the most learned philosophers in history, having learned and imparted the knowledge of life through the art of love and knowledge of the soul. As Swami Vivekananda traversed the nation on foot, he gained wisdom about life, the journey, and the soul. He observed the world with compassion and empathy, and he shared this understanding with his followers.

Though Swami Vivekananda passed away many years ago, his life lessons continue to inspire us via our deeds, compassion, and selflessness. It is crucial to keep in mind the teachings of Vivekananda's beliefs while we navigate the challenging moments of life since they will help us see the world more clearly.

