4 ways to achieve a supple, moisturised and hydrated skin during monsoon

If you have dehydrated skin that looks dull and lifeless, use these four home remedies for softer, supple and hydrated skin.

The moisture in one’s skin does not only disappear in winters but across seasons, including the monsoon season. Dehydrated skin will make it look dull and lifeless. And if you are one of those who are facing this issue, then fret not; we have got your back!

How to keep skin hydrated: Be it summer or monsoon, it is very important to keep yourself hydrated amidst sticky weather. Due to excessive sweating and heat in both these seasons, the water balance in the body and skin starts deteriorating. In such a situation, if you do not drink enough water, then you may be at the risk of dehydration.

If one does not take care of their skin during the monsoon, there are chances of it coming dry and lifeless. Not only this, but the signs of ageing also start appearing on the skin, faster. As the monsoon season has arrived, here is how you can take care of your skin using natural things.

Use yogurt on your face: You can use curd in your diet as well as for skin care. For this, before bathing, apply some curd on your face, let it dry and wash it off with cold water. This will give you a cooling effect while retaining the moisture. If you want, mix rose water in curd and apply it to the skin and wash it after 15 minutes. This will cool the skin and will also improve the skin’s tone.

Rose water: Mix rose water and water in a spray bottle and keep it in the fridge. Whenever you feel that your skin is getting dry, then you remove it and spray it on the face. If you want, you can also add a few drops of essential oil mixed with a tablespoon of cucumber juice to the water.

Use water-based moisturizer: If you have oily skin, and thus you avoid applying moisturizer, then you are doing it all wrong. Instead, search for a water-based moisturizer that you can apply to your face. You can mix one-third rose water in any moisturizer and you can also use it by adding vitamin-e capsule oil.

Massage your face with ice cubes made from cucumber: If you have oily skin, then mix lemon juice with cucumber, but if you have dry skin, then replace the lemon with honey. Now, pour this mix into an ice cube tray and let it sit till the time it is frozen. Use these cucumber ice cubes to massage on your face and see how supple your skin becomes.