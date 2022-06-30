Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 ways to achieve a supple, moisturised and hydrated skin during monsoon

    If you have dehydrated skin that looks dull and lifeless, use these four home remedies for softer, supple and hydrated skin.

    4 ways to achieve a supple, moisturised and hydrated skin during monsoon drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    The moisture in one’s skin does not only disappear in winters but across seasons, including the monsoon season. Dehydrated skin will make it look dull and lifeless. And if you are one of those who are facing this issue, then fret not; we have got your back!

    How to keep skin hydrated: Be it summer or monsoon, it is very important to keep yourself hydrated amidst sticky weather. Due to excessive sweating and heat in both these seasons, the water balance in the body and skin starts deteriorating. In such a situation, if you do not drink enough water, then you may be at the risk of dehydration.

    If one does not take care of their skin during the monsoon, there are chances of it coming dry and lifeless. Not only this, but the signs of ageing also start appearing on the skin, faster. As the monsoon season has arrived, here is how you can take care of your skin using natural things.

    ALSO READ: Things that women should not eat during their pregnancy

    Use yogurt on your face: You can use curd in your diet as well as for skin care. For this, before bathing, apply some curd on your face, let it dry and wash it off with cold water. This will give you a cooling effect while retaining the moisture. If you want, mix rose water in curd and apply it to the skin and wash it after 15 minutes. This will cool the skin and will also improve the skin’s tone.

    Rose water: Mix rose water and water in a spray bottle and keep it in the fridge. Whenever you feel that your skin is getting dry, then you remove it and spray it on the face. If you want, you can also add a few drops of essential oil mixed with a tablespoon of cucumber juice to the water.

    ALSO READ: July Travel Destinations: Looking for monsoon destination? Add these places to your list!

    Use water-based moisturizer: If you have oily skin, and thus you avoid applying moisturizer, then you are doing it all wrong. Instead, search for a water-based moisturizer that you can apply to your face. You can mix one-third rose water in any moisturizer and you can also use it by adding vitamin-e capsule oil.

    Massage your face with ice cubes made from cucumber: If you have oily skin, then mix lemon juice with cucumber, but if you have dry skin, then replace the lemon with honey. Now, pour this mix into an ice cube tray and let it sit till the time it is frozen. Use these cucumber ice cubes to massage on your face and see how supple your skin becomes.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Things that women should not eat during their pregnancy drb

    Things that women should not eat during their pregnancy

    Are you a diabetic? Here are 5 things you can eat for breakfast RBA

    Are you a diabetic? Here are 5 things you can eat for breakfast

    Astrology Daily Horoscope Today: Your predictions for June 30

    Daily Horoscope Today: Your predictions for June 30

    July Travel Destinations Looking for monsoon destination? Add these places to your list drb

    July Travel Destinations: Looking for monsoon destination? Add these places to your list!

    Numerology Predictions for June 29 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 29: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new Thor Love and Thunder edition gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new 'Thor Love and Thunder' edition

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights - adt

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars details here gcw

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet - gps

    Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon