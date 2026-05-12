Foot Care: Say Goodbye to Tanned Feet With These 5 Magic Home Remedies!
Worried about your feet getting tanned in the sun? Don't be! You don't need to rush to a beauty parlour. You can get your feet looking bright again in no time, using simple things right from your kitchen. These easy home remedies are all you need.
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Potato - A Natural Bleach!
Potato juice has natural enzymes that work wonders on stubborn tans. Just grate a potato, squeeze out the juice, and mix in a little lemon juice. Apply this mix to your feet, let it sit for 15 minutes, and then wash it off.
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Coffee Scrub - Instant Glow!
Coffee powder is a fantastic scrub for removing dead skin cells. Take a spoonful of coffee powder, mix it with some honey, and gently massage your feet. This simple scrub boosts blood circulation and leaves your feet looking instantly brighter.
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Yogurt-Gram Flour 'Golden Pack'
This is a classic, traditional remedy for sun tan. Make a paste with 2 spoons of besan (gram flour) and one spoon of dahi (yogurt). Apply it on your feet, wait for it to dry completely, and then wash it off. Pro-tip: using slightly sour dahi works even better, as its lactic acid helps remove tan effectively.
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The Coolness of Tomatoes!
Are your feet burning and irritated after a long day out? Just cut a tomato in half, sprinkle some sugar on it, and gently rub it on your feet. This simple trick helps soothe the skin, balances its pH level, and makes it feel soft.
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The Night-time Secret!
Here's a simple night-time routine. Before you go to sleep, wash your feet properly and then massage them with some aloe vera gel. When you wake up, you'll feel for yourself how silky soft your feet have become.
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Sunscreen is a Must
Just like you apply sunscreen on your face, your feet need protection too! Always apply sunscreen on your feet before stepping out. This simple step can prevent them from getting tanned in the first place.
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