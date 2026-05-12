Artificial Gajra: Ditch Real Flowers, Elevate Ethnic Hair Game Instantly!
Finding fresh flower gajras in the summer heat is a real task, no? But don't worry! The market is full of colourful artificial gajras. You can pick your favourite and give your hairstyle that extra oomph.
Style Your Hair With an Artificial Gajra
The trend of wearing artificial gajras instead of real mogra or rose ones is catching on fast. Keeping this in mind, markets now offer many different designs and colours at very reasonable prices.
1. Trendy Designer Gajra
You can wear a heavy designer artificial gajra to add some sparkle to your hair at a wedding or party. This style, made from a net of fake flowers, is super trendy right now.
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2. Simple and Sweet Designer Gajra
Ladies can wear this simple and sweet artificial designer gajra for house functions or engagement parties. These gajras have golden beads along with the buds, which makes them look even more beautiful and really enhances the hairstyle.
3. Purple Flower Gajra
If you don't like the usual white or red artificial flower gajras, you can always style your hair with a purple one. It will match your outfit perfectly and give your look a nice upgrade.
4. Yellow Flower Gajra
You can try a heavy yellow artificial gajra for a grand wedding or a big party. To give it a stylish touch, these gajras often come with golden buds mixed in with the yellow flowers.
5. Side-Style Gajra
Many women prefer wearing a gajra just on the side of their hair instead of all around the bun. Good news is, these side-style artificial gajras are also easily available in the market at affordable rates.
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