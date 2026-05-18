Blood Sugar: Right Way To Eat Dates Without Causing Spikes In Daily Levels
Dates are a powerhouse of nutrients like Vitamin A, iron, and potassium. They are a dry fruit packed with essential nutrients like calcium, sodium, and magnesium. But can you eat them if you have diabetes? Here's how to do it right.
Eat dates this way to easily control your blood sugar levels.
Can people with diabetes eat dates? This is a common doubt.
Many people wonder if diabetics can eat dates. The answer is yes, but only in moderation. Dates have a low Glycemic Index (GI), so they don't cause a sudden spike in your blood sugar levels.
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Dates are high in calories, so those managing their weight should be careful with the quantity.
It is safest to eat only one or two dates a day.
Eating protein and healthy fats prevents excessive hunger.
Anshul Singh, Team Lead of the Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Department at Artemis Hospitals, says that eating protein and healthy fats helps. It prevents blood sugar spikes and keeps you feeling full for longer. He also stresses that you must eat dates in moderation.
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100 grams of dates contain about 8 grams of fiber.
Your health condition can change the outcome.
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