Plant Lovers, Try This! 5 Easy Hacks to Shape Plants Beautifully
Want to make your garden look super stylish and aesthetic? Just give your simple house plants a unique shape. These easy DIY hacks will help you give your plants a creative and professional look.
Shaping your indoor and outdoor plants
Jade Plant
Snake Plant
Money Plant
Bougainvillea plants
Topiary is a gardening art in which plants are shaped into animals, balls, or geometric designs. Plants with small leaves, like Ficus or Boxwood, are considered best for this. You can even shape Bougainvillea plants into an animal or a heart.
Money Plant
Just wrap creepers like Money Plant or Ivy around a circular ring or a spiral stick. This simple trick gives the plant a distinctive, modern look.
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