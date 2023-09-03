Lifestyle
Lavender oil is known for its calming scent, but it also promotes hair growth by increasing blood circulation in the scalp. It strengthens hair follicles and reduces hair breakage.
Rosemary oil is a popular choice for hair care. It improves circulation, stimulates hair follicles, and helps balance the scalp's oil production, reducing hair fall.
Peppermint oil has a refreshing scent and a tingling sensation when applied. It enhances blood flow to the scalp, promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss.
Cedarwood oil is excellent for promoting a healthy scalp. It balances oil production, strengthens hair, and reduces dandruff, all of which contribute to reduced hair fall.
Tea tree oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties, making it effective in treating dandruff and other scalp conditions that can lead to hair fall.
Thyme oil is rich in antioxidants and promotes hair growth by strengthening hair follicles. It can also help with dandruff issues that contribute to hair loss.
An excellent carrier oil that can be mixed with other essential oils. It closely resembles the natural oils produced by scalp, making it a fantastic choice for reducing hair fall.