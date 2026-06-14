Mark your calendars for June 2026! A super rare Somvati Amavasya is coming up. We explain which planet is changing its sign on this day and why this Adhik Maas combination is happening after so many centuries.

Somvati Amavasya 2026: Get ready, because 15 June 2026 is going to be a very special day from both a religious and astrological point of view. There are several major events lining up on this single day. Religiously, it's the last day of the Jyeshtha Adhik Maas. Since it falls on a Monday, it creates the auspicious combination of Somvati Amavasya. On top of that, the Sun will enter the Gemini zodiac sign, which means the festival of Mithun Sankranti will also be celebrated. According to experts, a combination of Amavasya, Surya Sankranti, and Adhik Maas is something that happens only once in many centuries. Let's find out more about this rare event.



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A rare event after 396 years

According to Dr. Ganesh Mishra, an astrologer from Puri, the last time this rare combination of Somvati Amavasya and Mithun Sankranti occurred was on 10 June 1630. That's 396 years ago! After all these years, this unique alignment is happening again in 2026. Astrological calculations show that after this, the next time we'll see such an event will be 301 years from now, on 20 June 2327. Any prayers, holy baths, and charity done on this day are believed to bring immense good fortune.



What is the significance of Somvati Amavasya?

According to religious texts, the ruling deities of Amavasya tithi are our ancestors (Pitru Dev). Special rituals like Pinddaan and Shraadh are performed on this day for their peace. On Amavasya, the Sun and Moon are in the same zodiac sign. When this tithi falls on a Monday, it is called Somvati Amavasya. It is considered more auspicious than other Amavasyas. Worshipping Lord Shiva on this day also holds special importance.

What is the importance of Mithun Sankranti?

Astrologers explain that when the Sun moves from one zodiac sign to another, the event is called a Sankranti. When the Sun enters the Gemini (Mithun) sign, it is called Mithun Sankranti. In religious texts, this is considered a festival. Taking a dip in a holy river and donating to the needy on this day is believed to earn you a lot of good karma.

What remedies can you follow on Somvati Amavasya?

1. Perform Shraadh, Tarpan, and Pinddaan for the peace of your ancestors.

2. You should worship Lord Shiva on Somvati Amavasya.

3. Donating to the needy on Amavasya has special significance.

4. On Amavasya morning, you should take a bath in a holy river and offer 'arghya' (water offering) to the Sun.

5. Worshipping the Sun God on Mithun Sankranti is also very important.



Disclaimer

The information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium for bringing this information to you. Users should consider this information for reference purposes only.