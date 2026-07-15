Living in a flat with a tiny balcony? Don't worry, you can still have a green corner. We've got a list of 10 amazing plants, from flowers to veggies, that fit in small 3 to 6-inch pots. Here's how you can get started.

In today's apartments, sometimes the balcony is so small you can barely stand there with your morning chai. Thinking of starting a garden seems like a distant dream, right? But don't stress. Even if you have a tiny 2x2 foot balcony, you can still create a lovely green space. All you need is a bit of smart planning and the right plants. We've found 10 plants that will happily grow in small 3 to 6-inch pots.

Which plants should you grow on a small balcony?

When you have less space, the first step is to make a list of the plants, flowers, or vegetables you want to grow. This simple step saves both time and space.

Mini Syngonium

This is a fantastic plant for small homes. You can grow it in a tiny 3-4 inch pot, and it does well even in low light. Just remember to give it some liquid fertilizer once a month to keep it happy.

Mother of Thousands

This one is a 'plant it and forget it' kind of deal. Once you plant it, you're set for years because it creates new baby plants from its leaves all by itself! To keep it looking lush and green, just add some mulch during the winter.

Mini Money Plant

In common language, it's also called Pothos. You can easily grow it in a 3-inch pot in a small space. Just place it where it gets some sunlight. If you don't want to buy one from a nursery, you can just grow it from a cutting.

Also Read- Grow These Summer Fruits Right on Your Balcony

Which flowering plants can you grow on a small balcony?

Sadabahar (Periwinkle)

This flower blooms even with less water and absolutely loves the summer heat. Make sure you place it where it gets a good 5-7 hours of sunlight. To make the plant bushier, you can keep trimming it from time to time. But be careful, don't overdo the cutting or you might damage the plant.

Kalanchoe Plant

If you want a stunning plant for a small spot, Kalanchoe is a great choice. It grows easily in a 3-inch pot. It does need a bit more care, though. It usually starts flowering in about two months. If it's not blooming, try keeping it in a dark place for a few days.

Dwarf Marigold

This variety of marigold is perfect for small spaces. You can easily plant it in a 5-6 inch pot. Place it in a spot that gets 4-6 hours of sunlight. And a pro-tip: if the flowers dry up, remove them immediately. Otherwise, they can harm the plant.

Which vegetables can you grow in a small garden?

Besides ornamental and flowering plants, you can also grow vegetables on a small balcony.

Methi (Fenugreek)

You can easily grow fresh methi in a 6-inch pot. It's ready to harvest in just 15-20 days! A key tip is to water it only when the soil feels dry. And when you harvest, don't pull it out from the roots. Just snip the leaves from the top.

Dhaniya (Coriander)

Coriander is probably the best and easiest herb for a small garden. You can grow it without any fuss. It doesn't need much care either. To plant it, just lightly crush some coriander seeds and sow them in the soil.

Mexican Mint

In India, this is also known as the Ajwain plant. You can grow it easily from a cutting without much effort. It doesn't need a lot of water either. Watering it once every 15-20 days is more than enough.

Mustard Microgreens

Instead of soil, mustard microgreens grow really well in cocopeat. You can use a small 3-inch pot for this. Your fresh microgreens will be ready to eat in just 10-15 days!