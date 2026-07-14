Thousands of devotees visit Tirumala daily, including many elderly people. To help them avoid the long queues, TTD has arranged a special darshan for senior citizens over 65. This queue has almost no rush, letting them complete darshan in just 30 minutes. This facility is open daily from 10 AM to 3 PM. Devotees over 65 must show their photo ID and age proof at the S-1 counter. The entry is through a mandapam under a bridge, which has no steps, making it easy for them to walk. Darshan takes about 30 to 60 minutes. Afterwards, TTD provides free hot sambar rice, curd rice, and milk. Battery-operated cars are also available to ferry them from the parking area to the counter and back.

Tirumala: VIP Break Darshan cancelled on select dates until Sep 30