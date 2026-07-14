Tirupati Darshan in Just 30 Minutes? This Free Fast Track Entry Changes Everything!
Heading to Tirumala for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan? Here’s some good news. With a few simple tips and if you meet certain criteria, you can skip long queues and get Srivari darshan quickly, making your pilgrimage smoother and more convenient.
Tips for Srivari Darshan in Tirumala
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam needs no introduction for Indians. It's one of the country's richest and most crowded temples. Thousands flock daily to see Lord Venkateswara, the reigning deity of the Kali Yuga. The temple's daily hundi collection alone is between Rs. 3-5 crores, and 40,000-50,000 devotees offer their hair daily. This gives you an idea of the massive crowds. Normally, darshan takes 12 to 24 hours. During festivals like Brahmotsavams or Vaikuntha Ekadasi, it can even stretch to two or three days. So, imagine getting darshan in just 30-60 minutes! The TTD trust offers this rare chance to a select few. Let's find out who they are.
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Thousands of devotees visit Tirumala daily, including many elderly people. To help them avoid the long queues, TTD has arranged a special darshan for senior citizens over 65. This queue has almost no rush, letting them complete darshan in just 30 minutes. This facility is open daily from 10 AM to 3 PM. Devotees over 65 must show their photo ID and age proof at the S-1 counter. The entry is through a mandapam under a bridge, which has no steps, making it easy for them to walk. Darshan takes about 30 to 60 minutes. Afterwards, TTD provides free hot sambar rice, curd rice, and milk. Battery-operated cars are also available to ferry them from the parking area to the counter and back.
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