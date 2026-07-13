Want to give your balcony or garden a quick, green makeover? July is the perfect month for it. We tell you about five plants that absolutely love the monsoon rain and grow super fast, making your space lush in no time.

The rainy season is the best time to plant anything. The soil stays naturally damp, which helps plants grow many times faster. If your balcony, terrace, or garden looks a bit empty and you want a quick green-up, July is the perfect month for you. Some plants grow so fast during the monsoon that they'll fill up your pots in just a few weeks, completely changing the look of your home.

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Money Plant vine will grow fast

If you want quick results, the money plant is your easiest bet. During the rains, its vines spread like crazy and can cover a wall, railing, or hanging pot in just a few weeks. It loves the low sunlight and extra dampness in the air, which helps it grow even faster.

Tulsi will grow the fastest

Tulsi isn't just a holy plant; it also grows incredibly fast during the monsoon. If you plant Tulsi in July, it will become thick and bushy in just a few weeks. Its lovely fragrance also keeps the air around it fresh.

Aparajita vine is a great choice

If you love flowering plants, then Aparajita is a fantastic choice. Its beautiful blue and white flowers are a real treat for the eyes. The vine grows quickly in the rain, adding a splash of colour to your garden in no time.

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Try Portulaca

For a low-maintenance plant with tons of flowers, Portulaca is one of the best options out there. It spreads fast during the monsoon, and soon the whole pot will be overflowing with tiny, colourful flowers. This is the perfect plant to get that Instagram-worthy look for your balcony.

Plant Coleus in the rain

If you're a fan of colourful leaves, you have to try Coleus. Its leaves come in stunning shades of red, green, yellow, and purple. It grows super fast during the rains and can give any corner of your home a premium, vibrant look. Just remember, when you're planting in July, mix some vermicompost and cocopeat into the soil. This helps the roots grow strong and fast, and can even double your plant's growth.