Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare: 5 ways how Lemon Zest is bounty for your Skin

    Lemon zest, the vibrant outer layer of lemon peel, is not only a delightful addition to culinary creations but also a bounty for your skin. Here's a list of 5 ways in which Lemon Zest is a bounty and powerhouse of skin-related surprising benefits besides being used in cakes and while making food.

    Skincare: 5 ways how Lemon Zest is bounty for your Skin vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 9:03 PM IST

    Lemon zest, the vibrant outer layer of lemon peel, is not only a delightful addition to culinary creations but also a bounty for your skin. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, lemon zest offers an array of skin benefits that can elevate your skincare routine. Zest Up Your Skincare: 5 Ways Lemon Zest Is a Treasure Trove for Your Skin. Beyond its tangy flavour and culinary versatility, lemon zest boasts a plethora of skin-enhancing qualities that can take your skincare routine to new heights. Bursting with essential vitamins and antioxidants, lemon zest becomes a coveted beauty secret for those seeking a radiant and rejuvenated complexion. 

    Embrace the natural potency of lemon zest, and unlock the skin-transforming benefits it offers. Pamper yourself with this zesty treasure, and watch as your skin blooms with radiance and renewed vitality. Embrace the natural goodness of lemon zest in your skincare regimen, and let its bountiful benefits nurture your skin, revealing a healthier and more luminous complexion with each application.

    ALSO READ: Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend!

    Let's explore five incredible ways in which lemon zest becomes a true bounty for your skin:

    1. Natural Exfoliation:

    The texture of lemon zest acts as a gentle exfoliant, sloughing away dead skin cells, and promoting a smoother and more radiant complexion.

    2. Brightens Skin Tone:

    Packed with vitamin C, lemon zest helps lighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation, resulting in a more even and glowing skin tone.

    3. Controls Excess Oil:

    Lemon zest's astringent properties regulate sebum production, preventing greasiness and acne breakouts, and leaving your skin refreshed and matte.

    4. Fights Acne:

    The antimicrobial properties of lemon zest combat acne-causing bacteria, reducing the occurrence of blemishes and promoting clearer skin.

    5. Anti-Ageing Benefits:

    The antioxidants in lemon zest neutralize free radicals, minimizing signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles, for a youthful and revitalized appearance.

    ALSO READ: Buy Hilsa correctly to preserve it for future: 7 ways to save species

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 9:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend! ADC EIA

    Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend!

    5 Skin benefits of Coconut Oil daily vma eai

    5 Skin benefits of Coconut Oil daily

    Buy Hilsa correctly to preserve it for future: 7 ways to save species ADC EIA

    Buy Hilsa correctly to preserve it for future: 7 ways to save species

    5 popular Dry Snacks to elevate your Monsoons vma eai

    5 popular Dry Snacks to elevate your Monsoons

    Here are 7 quirky Bengali terms for new learners ADC EIA

    Here are 7 quirky Bengali terms for new learners

    Recent Stories

    Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend! ADC EIA

    Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend!

    5 Skin benefits of Coconut Oil daily vma eai

    5 Skin benefits of Coconut Oil daily

    Buy Hilsa correctly to preserve it for future: 7 ways to save species ADC EIA

    Buy Hilsa correctly to preserve it for future: 7 ways to save species

    Cricket Decision on India-Pakistan World Cup match date imminent, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah osf

    Decision on India-Pakistan World Cup match date imminent, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    5 popular Dry Snacks to elevate your Monsoons vma eai

    5 popular Dry Snacks to elevate your Monsoons

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon