Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend!

These easy French words are a great starting point for beginners and will help you in basic interactions and conversations in French. Happy learning!

Learning any ne language can be a daunting task but it is better to start late than never. Here are a few easy words to start with, if you are new to learning one of the most sweet languages on Earth, French. Come, have a look.

Bonjour - Hello

Meaning: A common greeting used to say "hello" or "good day."

Merci - Thank you

Meaning: A polite expression of gratitude, equivalent to "thank you" in English.

Oui - Yes

Meaning: The word for "yes" in French, used to indicate agreement or affirmation.

Non - No

Meaning: The word for "no" in French, used to indicate negation or disagreement.

S'il vous plaît - Please

Meaning: This phrase translates to "please" and is used when making a request or asking for something politely.

Au revoir - Goodbye

Meaning: A common farewell phrase, similar to "goodbye" in English, used when parting from someone.

Oeuf - Egg

Meaning: The word for "egg" in French, used to refer to the common food item.

