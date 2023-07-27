Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend!

    These easy French words are a great starting point for beginners and will help you in basic interactions and conversations in French. Happy learning!

    Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend!
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 8:49 PM IST

    Learning any ne language can be a daunting task but it is better to start late than never. Here are a few easy words to start with, if you are new to learning one of the most sweet languages on Earth, French. Come, have a look.

    Bonjour - Hello
    Meaning: A common greeting used to say "hello" or "good day."

    Merci - Thank you
    Meaning: A polite expression of gratitude, equivalent to "thank you" in English.

    Oui - Yes
    Meaning: The word for "yes" in French, used to indicate agreement or affirmation.

    Non - No
    Meaning: The word for "no" in French, used to indicate negation or disagreement.

    S'il vous plaît - Please
    Meaning: This phrase translates to "please" and is used when making a request or asking for something politely.

    Au revoir - Goodbye
    Meaning: A common farewell phrase, similar to "goodbye" in English, used when parting from someone.

    Oeuf - Egg
    Meaning: The word for "egg" in French, used to refer to the common food item.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 8:49 PM IST
