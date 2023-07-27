Buy Hilsa correctly to preserve it for future: 7 ways to save species
Buying hilsa to preserve it requires careful selection and handling to ensure you get the freshest fish possible. Here are some tips on the right way to buy hilsa for preservation.
Buying hilsa to preserve it requires careful selection and handling to ensure you get the freshest fish possible. Here are some tips on the right way to buy hilsa for preservation:
- Choose Fresh Hilsa: Look for hilsa that is freshly caught. Fresh hilsa will have clear, bright eyes, shiny scales, and firm flesh. Avoid fish with dull eyes, sunken cheeks, or discolored flesh, as these are signs of less freshness.
- Buy Whole Fish: It's best to buy the whole hilsa rather than pre-cut pieces. Whole fish gives you more control over the cleaning and preservation process, and you can ensure there are no hidden spoilage signs.
ALSO READ: Tirumala Venkateshwara to Lepakshi Veerabhadra: 10 famous temples of Andhra Pradesh for your spiritual retreat
- Check the Odor: Fresh hilsa should have a mild, sea-fresh odor. If the fish emits a strong, unpleasant smell, it might not be fresh.
- Buy from Reputable Sellers: Purchase hilsa from reputable fishmongers, markets, or stores known for selling high-quality, fresh seafood. They are more likely to handle the fish properly and maintain good hygiene standards.
- Ask for Cleaning: Request the seller to clean and gut the hilsa for you if they offer this service. Proper cleaning ensures that the fish is free from any remaining scales, viscera, or blood, reducing the risk of spoilage during preservation.
- Chill Properly: Bring a cooler or insulated bag with ice packs when buying hilsa, especially if you have a long journey ahead. Keeping the fish cool during transportation helps maintain its freshness.
- Plan for Preservation: If you intend to preserve the hilsa, make sure you have the necessary materials and equipment ready at home. This may include a freezer, airtight containers, plastic wrap, spices, and other preservation supplies.
ALSO READ: Heart health to weight management: 5 health benefits of Watermelon seeds