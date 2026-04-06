Getting teary-eyed while chopping onions is a common kitchen problem. But don't worry, a few easy tricks can help you fix this. With these smart tips, you can cook your meals without shedding a single tear.

How to Cut Onions Without Crying: One of the most common problems in the kitchen is your eyes watering up while cutting onions. Often, this problem gets so bad that it becomes difficult to continue working. Basically, a specific gas in the onion irritates your eyes, which causes the tears. The good news is that you can avoid this hassle by using a few simple and smart tricks. These will let you chop onions easily without shedding a single tear.

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Chill the onion before cutting

Before you start chopping, just put the onion in the fridge for 10–15 minutes. When it's cold, the onion releases much less of that irritating gas, so your eyes won't burn. This is a simple but very effective method you can add to your daily routine.

Use a sharp knife

Always use a sharp knife when cutting onions. A blunt knife tends to crush the onion, which releases more gas and makes your eyes water. A sharp knife, on the other hand, slices through it cleanly, causing less trouble.

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Keep a bowl of water nearby

While you're chopping onions, keep a bowl of water next to you. The gas that comes out will dissolve in the water before it can reach your eyes. This method is especially useful for people who experience a lot of eye irritation.

Wear glasses or goggles

If your eyes water a lot, think about wearing your regular specs or even sunglasses while cutting onions. This creates a barrier that stops the gas from directly reaching your eyes, letting you work without any trouble. It might seem a bit odd, but it's very effective.

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The candle trick

In many homes, it's believed that lighting a candle near the chopping board reduces eye irritation. The flame of the candle is said to draw the gas towards it, lessening its effect on your eyes. This is an easy and time-tested home remedy.

So, why do our eyes burn anyway?

Onions contain a sulfur-rich gas that mixes with the air and affects our eyes, causing that burning sensation and tears. People often try methods like using running water or chilling the onions, but these tricks are not always 100% effective.