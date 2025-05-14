Onion for Diabetes Control: Benefits and how to include it in your diet
Diabetes is a growing concern. This article explores how incorporating onions into your daily diet can help manage diabetes effectively.
| Published : May 14 2025, 02:37 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : social media
Rising Diabetes Cases
Diabetes is increasing globally, affecting people of all ages. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious health complications, making early management crucial.
28
Image Credit : Getty
Importance of Blood Sugar Control
Managing diabetes involves more than just medication. Certain vegetables, like onions, can play a role in blood sugar control.
38
Image Credit : social media
Beneficial Vegetables for Diabetes
Green vegetables are beneficial for managing blood sugar. Doctors recommend consuming raw onions daily for potential benefits.
48
Image Credit : social media
Onions Lower Blood Sugar
Raw onions can lower blood sugar and help manage diabetes. They can be a valuable addition to a diabetic diet.
58
Image Credit : social media
Onions Have a Low Glycemic Index
Foods with a high glycemic index are not suitable for diabetics. Onions have a low glycemic index, making them helpful for blood sugar control.
68
Image Credit : Freepik
Onions Stabilize Blood Sugar
Onions' fiber content slows digestion, which can help stabilize blood sugar levels. Combining onions with other low-GI foods can further balance their impact.
78
Image Credit : Freepik
Increased Insulin Sensitivity
Onions can increase insulin sensitivity, aiding the body's use of carbohydrates and fats. They also improve digestion, contributing to blood sugar control.
88
Image Credit : Freepik
Onions Rich in Antioxidants
Onions are packed with antioxidants, protecting cells from damage and potentially reducing diabetes-related complications. Consult a doctor before consuming raw onions if you have diabetes.
Top Stories