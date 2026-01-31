A fridge at home not only stores food but can also harm your health. You should be alert when you see certain signs in your fridge. If not repaired or replaced immediately, danger is guaranteed.

A fridge is one of the electric items at home that runs day and night. People store not just food and vegetables in the fridge, but also pulses and even nail polish. You should not only dump leftover and excess food in the fridge but also know about its lifespan. A fridge also has an expiry date. You shouldn't use a fridge you bought once for your entire life. It needs to be replaced. Otherwise, along with food spoilage, your health will also deteriorate. Not just that, it can take a life and also cause property damage. An expired fridge is one of the reasons for a fridge blast.

Fridge Expiry Date

Most refrigerators coming to the market now last for 10 to 15 years. Some better model fridges last even longer. But as they age, their cooling power gradually decreases. The problem is that a fridge doesn't suddenly break down. They usually give small warnings. We need to pay attention to them. The fridge should be repaired or replaced in time.

Food Spoiling Quickly

If the fridge's lifespan is ending, milk will spoil faster than usual. Vegetables will rot quickly. Stored food will start to smell in just a day or two. If all the food in your fridge is spoiling quickly, it means the cooling inside your fridge is not working properly. A fridge's primary job is cooling. If the fridge fails to do this correctly, the food stored in it will ruin your health. Without realizing it, you consume that same food. This directly affects the stomach and the entire body.

Excessive Ice Buildup

In some old fridges, excessive ice builds up in the freezer. If it requires frequent defrosting, it means the fridge is failing. If water is dripping from the refrigerator or pools at the bottom, it's a sign that the cooling circuit is damaged.

Strange Noises

If your fridge is making more noise than before, and the back is very hot, it indicates an overload on the compressor.

Is the Electricity Bill High?

An old fridge uses more electricity than a new, technologically advanced one. If there's no other extra electricity usage at home, but the electricity bill is gradually increasing, the fridge could be the reason. First, confirm this. If the fridge is the cause of the increased bill, you can get it repaired. However, buying a new fridge is better than repairing an old one.