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Gudi Padwa 2026: Why This Festival Is Celebrated Across India – 5 Key Reasons Explained
Gudi Padwa marks the Hindu New Year, celebrated with rituals and legends. It honors Lord Brahma’s creation, Lord Ram’s return, and Shalivahan victory, with traditions like raising the Gudi and eating neem for health.
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The Start of the Hindu New Year! Why is Gudi Padwa celebrated?
Mumbai: Gudi Padwa, celebrated on Chaitra Shuddha Pratipada, is our very own Marathi New Year! It's one of the three-and-a-half most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The tall Gudi you see in every home isn't just a symbol of victory; it also welcomes prosperity and good health. As we get ready for Gudi Padwa in 2026, let's find out the real history and science behind this festival.
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1. The Universe's Birthday, Story of the Brahmadhvaj
According to our old stories, Lord Brahma created the entire universe on this very day. That's why people consider this day the 'birthday of the universe'. The Gudi we raise is also called the 'Brahmadhvaj', which celebrates the joy of creation.
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2. Lord Shri Ram's Arrival and the Festival of Victory
Lord Vishnu took the avatar of Lord Ram, defeated Ravana, and returned to Ayodhya on this day. To welcome him back, the people of Ayodhya put up Gudi and torans at their homes. We are still following that same tradition today.
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3. The Beginning of the Shalivahan Era
King Shalivahan of Paithan, from the soil of Maharashtra, defeated the cruel Shaka rulers. To mark this historic victory, the 'Shalivahan Shaka' calendar began from Chaitra Shuddha Pratipada. Our own Panchang (almanac) starts from this day.
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How to Raise the Gudi? (The Traditional Method)
First, take an 'Abhyangsnan' by getting up early and having a bath with fragrant oil. Then, take a tall bamboo stick and clean it. At its tip, tie a bright silk cloth, a branch of neem, a garland of flowers, and sugar candies (battase). Place a silver or copper pot upside down on it. Finally, draw a beautiful rangoli in front of your door, place the Gudi on it, and worship it with full devotion.
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Neem Prasad for Good Health
On Gudi Padwa, people eat a special mixture. It contains neem leaves, cumin, pepper, asafoetida, rock salt, and carom seeds. According to Ayurveda, eating neem at the start of the Chaitra month boosts your immunity and improves blood circulation for the whole year.
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The Importance of the 3.5 Auspicious Muhurtas
People consider this day extremely auspicious. It's the best time to start a new business, perform a house-warming (griha pravesh), or buy gold and silver. In the evening, before sunset, people offer 'naivedya' to the Gudi and then respectfully bring it down.
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