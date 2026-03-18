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The Start of the Hindu New Year! Why is Gudi Padwa celebrated?

Mumbai: Gudi Padwa, celebrated on Chaitra Shuddha Pratipada, is our very own Marathi New Year! It's one of the three-and-a-half most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The tall Gudi you see in every home isn't just a symbol of victory; it also welcomes prosperity and good health. As we get ready for Gudi Padwa in 2026, let's find out the real history and science behind this festival.