A Kochi-based company called Rent A Tree is offering a unique service for mango enthusiasts. For a seasonal fee starting at Rs 10,300, customers can lease a mango tree and receive its entire harvest, up to 90 kilos, delivered directly to their homes from orchards across India.

For most Indians, summer is more than simply a season; it's mango season. The advent of juicy Alphonsos, fragrant Banganapallis, and hundreds of other types heralds the most delectable season of the year. But what if you could enjoy mangoes as a tree owner, without ever having to visit an orchard?

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A Kochi-based firm is making that unique notion a reality. Mango enthusiasts can now hire a tree for a whole season and enjoy the full harvest straight at home thanks to a company called Rent A Tree. The process is surprisingly straightforward. Customers simply log onto the platform, browse through mango trees listed in orchards and select one to lease.

The rental starts at around Rs 10,300 every season. Customers receive the whole produce of the tree, which can reach up to 90 kilos of mangoes every season.

The orchards are spread over India's mango-growing areas, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Farmers are responsible for everything from tree care to fruit harvest. When the mangoes ripen naturally on the tree, they are carefully packaged and delivered to the customer's door. In essence, you get the joy of having “your own tree", without owning land or farming it.

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The concept capitalises on a rising interest among urban consumers: they want to know where their food originates from. In recent years, farm-to-table initiatives have gained traction in India, with more individuals seeking traceable, fresh, and organically cultivated fruit.

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Renting a mango tree takes this concept one step further. Customers know precisely which orchard (and, in some cases, particular tree) their mangoes came from, as opposed to purchasing fruit from an anonymous pile at market