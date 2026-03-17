Beat The Heat: 6 Refreshing Summer Drinks That Work Instantly
From tangy aam panna to refreshing coconut water, these traditional summer drinks help hydrate the body, improve digestion and reduce heat stress, making them perfect natural coolers during scorching temperatures.
Sugarcane Juice
Naturally sweet and energising, sugarcane juice helps replenish body fluids quickly. Adding mint or lemon enhances its refreshing taste and hydration benefits.
Buttermilk (Chaas)
A probiotic-rich yoghurt drink that keeps the body cool and light after meals. Its blend of spices improves gut health and prevents heat-related discomfort.
Coconut Water
Packed with electrolytes, tender coconut water is nature’s ultimate summer refresher. It restores lost minerals and keeps the body energised in hot weather.
Lassi
Creamy and soothing, lassi offers both hydration and digestive support. This traditional cooler is loved across regions as a comforting summer beverage.
Aam Panna
A tangy raw-mango drink known for its heat-resistant properties and refreshing taste. Rich in vitamin C, it helps prevent dehydration and supports digestion during intense summer heat.
Jaljeera
This spicy-tangy cumin-based cooler is a popular street-style refreshment. Served chilled, it aids digestion while offering an instant cooling sensation.
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