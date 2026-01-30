Six Common Health Screenings Men and Women Should Do in Their Late 30s
If you're in your late thirties (ages 35-39), you need to pay extra attention to your health. Since there's a higher chance of issues like high blood pressure and cholesterol, it's a good idea to get the following health check-ups done.
1. Complete Blood Count (CBC)
A Complete Blood Count (CBC) test helps identify anemia, infections, and basic health patterns. Anemia is a common condition in women. Detecting it early ensures good energy levels and immunity.
2. Fasting Blood Sugar and HbA1c
This is a common test to detect diabetes. The Fasting Blood Sugar and HbA1c test should be done at least eight hours after eating. Since Type 2 diabetes is widespread among Indians, diabetes screening and a healthy lifestyle are crucial for health care.
3. Lipid Profile (Cholesterol & Triglycerides)
For many, high cholesterol is a silent lifestyle disease. So, checking cholesterol levels regularly is beneficial. Minor fluctuations in fat levels can often be fixed with lifestyle changes. A lipid profile test helps detect and prevent heart-related risks early on.
4. Blood Pressure Measurement
Blood pressure (BP) is a silent challenge. Often, the body shows no signs. Since a BP check is inexpensive and easy, checking it regularly helps you stay healthy.
5. Liver and Kidney Function Tests (LFT & KFT)
We often don't pay enough attention to our liver and kidney health. Lifestyle issues are usually the cause of liver and kidney damage. LFT and KFT tests help detect and treat liver and kidney diseases early.
6. Thyroid Function Test
The thyroid test is one that many people skip. Thyroid problems can appear subtly, causing fatigue, weight changes, or mood swings. Early detection of thyroid gland issues leads to easier treatment. Besides this, regularly checking and maintaining a healthy body weight is also key for health.
