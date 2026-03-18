Ugadi 2026: Must-Have Traditional Dishes for Your Festival Feast
Ugadi is one of the biggest festivals for Telugu people, marking the start of their new year. On this special day, kitchens everywhere are buzzing with the aroma of traditional dishes that make the festival truly special.
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Ugadi Pachadi
First up is the most special dish, Ugadi Pachadi, which truly defines the festival. It's a mix of six flavours: neem flowers, jaggery, tamarind, raw mango, chilli, and salt. These six tastes symbolise that life is a mix of different experiences like happiness, sorrow, anger, and joy. That's why every home makes this pachadi on Ugadi without fail. In Karnataka, a similar dish called Bevu-Bella is prepared, also using six ingredients to represent life's different emotions.
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Bobbatlu
Next are Bobbatlu, also known as Oligalu or Polilu in some places. Whatever the name, the taste is just divine! Made with lots of ghee, these sweet flatbreads simply melt in your mouth. The whole family enjoys this dish together. Then there's Payasam, or Paramannam, made with milk, rice, and jaggery or sugar. It's a must-have sweet dish offered to God, adding more joy to the festival.
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Pulihora
And of course, there's Pulihora. No festival is complete without it! People make this tangy rice dish with either lemon or tamarind. It's offered as naivedyam during puja and is a staple in temple prasad too. Everyone has their own special touch, so the taste of Pulihora can be unique in every home.
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Mamidikaya Pappu
Ugadi signals the start of mango season, and Mamidikaya Pappu (raw mango dal) holds a special place in the festival feast. Just imagine eating this dal with hot rice and a dollop of ghee... it's enough to make your mouth water!
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Garelu
Garelu, made from urad dal, are another popular snack prepared on Ugadi. These vadas are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them a star attraction of the festival meal. Ugadi isn't just about a new year; it's a festival of traditions, flavours, and family bonds. So, are you making these special dishes at home this Ugadi?
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