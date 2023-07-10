Sawan Somvar 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp status to share

Sawan Somwar 2023: Shravan, also called Sawan, is the fifth month in the Hindu calendar. It is a period of austerity and fasting when people devote themselves to worshipping Lord Shiva, the god of destruction.

Sawan Somvar is observed every Monday throughout the Sawan month. Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, and it is a highly favourable month for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees fast from dawn to sunset on Sawan Somvar and worship to Lord Shiva. They often go to temples and take baths in sacred rivers or lakes. During Sawan, some individuals also observe a 16-day fast known as the Sawan Vrat.

Sawan Somvar 2023: Dates

The first Sawan Somvar of 2023 is celebrated on July 10, 2023. The other Sawan Somvars in 2023 are on July 17, July 24, August 7, August 14, August 21, and August 28.

Sawan Somvar 2023: How to celebrate

From dawn to dusk, you should move quickly.

Offer Lord Shiva your prayers.

Bathe in holy water in a temple.

Mantras devoted to Lord Shiva should be chanted.

Read the Shiv Mahapuran or the Shiva Purana.

Listen to Lord Shiva-themed bhajans and kirtans.

Make charitable contributions.

Sawan Somvar 2023: Wishes

Happy Sawan Somvar! May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.

May the holy month of Sawan bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity.

May Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrows and grant you all your wishes.

May you be blessed with good health, wealth, and success.

Happy Sawan Somvar! May Lord Shiva grant you moksha (liberation).

May you be one with Lord Shiva on this auspicious day. Om Namah Shivaya!

Sawan Somvar 2023: Messges

Let the power of Lord Shiva’s love move mountains for you, in response to your faith. A very happy Sawan Somwar to you.

Let your prayers reach the feet of the lord Shiva and He elevates your fortunes on this day of Sawan! Happy Sawan Somwar to you.

May Lord Shiva eliminate all your troubles and worries and bless you with health, happiness and success. Happy First Sawan Somwar 2023!

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Sawan. Mahadev gives you a lot of happiness. Happy Sawan Somwar to you!

Sending you warm wishes for a delightful Sawan filled with love and positivity. Lord Mahadev filled your life with joy. Happy First Sawan Somwar!

May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva shower upon you during this auspicious day of Sawan. Jai Shiv Shambhu!

May the cool breeze of Sawan refresh your soul and fill you with peace. Lord Mahadev filled your life with joy. Happy First Sawan Somwar!

May the Glory of Shiva Shankar bless your soul and banish all the troubles from your life. Enjoy the first Monday of this auspicious month, Happy Sawan.

As the auspicious month of Sawan starts may you and your family receive abundant blessings from Lord Shiva. Happy First Sawan Somwar 2023!

May Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva guide you as this holy month starts. Happy First Sawan Somwar 2023!

Wishing you a blessed and joyous Sawan Somvar.

May Lord Shiva bless you with all the happiness and prosperity that you deserve.

I hope you have a wonderful Sawan Somvar. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your loved ones.

Happy Sawan Somvar! May this auspicious day bring you closer to Lord Shiva and fill you with his blessings.

SAWAN SOMVAR 2023 WISHES IN HINDI

हर हर महादेव बोले जो हर जन, उसे मिले सुख समृद्धि और धन। सावन की शुभकामनाएं

कर्ता करे ना कर सके, शिव करे सो होय, तीन लोक नौ खंड में, महाकाल से बड़ा ना कोय.