Easy methods to clean pencil crayon marks off your walls quickly and effectively

Kids turned your walls into their canvas? Don't worry! Easily remove pencil and crayon marks with simple household remedies like cucumber, baking soda, and toothpaste to restore your walls to their pristine condition.

Almost every home undergoes cleaning or painting before Diwali, but if you have children, they can ruin these walls anytime, even after painting. Children love to do arts and crafts with pencils or crayons. Especially on the walls, they definitely scribble something, which increases the tension of the parents as to how to remove these pencil marks even after expensive painting? So today let us remove this tension of yours and tell you an easy way by which you can easily clean these pencil stains and make your walls shine like new.

Do your kids also paint on the wall?

When there are children in the house, they use the walls to show their art and creativity. Where they write something or make designs with pencil or crayon colors, which makes the mothers' condition worse to clean. But these days a video has been shared on a page named manjumittal.homehacks on Instagram, in which it has been told how you can easily remove these pencil stains. For this you will only need a small piece of cucumber. Slice it in the middle and rub it on the pencil marked area, then wipe it with a clean cloth. You will see that the pencil marks will go away easily.

Other ways to remove crayon or pencil stains

- You can also use an eraser to remove crayon, color or pencil marks from walls. These pencil marks can be cleaned with an eraser with light hands.

- Mix baking soda and water paste and rub it on the stain and then wipe it with a clean cloth.

- Pencil marks can also be removed with the help of toothpaste. Apply white toothpaste on the stained areas and rub gently with a brush.

- You can also easily remove pencil stains with the help of glass cleaner or sanitizer. Take sanitizer or glass cleaner in a cotton pad and clean it by rubbing it gently.

