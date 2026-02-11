Learn how to make delicious, creamy restaurant-style tomato soup at home with these easy tips from Chef Ranveer Brar. Use affordable tomatoes to create a thick, flavourful soup in just 15 minutes. Perfect for a cozy winter meal.

February is considered the month when winter ends. Before the weather changes, you must enjoy a delicious tomato soup. To make soup with affordable tomatoes, you can follow some tips from Chef Ranveer Brar, so that you can easily get a restaurant-style taste at home.

Sauté tomatoes in a pressure cooker without peeling

Chef Ranveer Brar shares that he loved the canteen soup during his childhood. He learned this special recipe from there. First, you need to chop the tomatoes and sauté them in a pressure cooker with 2 spoons of oil. Add chopped ginger, black pepper, red chili, 2 cloves of garlic, black cardamom seeds, chopped onion, and water. Doing this enhances the flavor of the tomatoes.

Cook the tomato soup in butter

To enhance the taste of the tomato soup, you should use butter instead of oil or any other fat. The taste of butter doubles the flavor of the soup. You should add a little oil along with the butter in the pan to prevent the butter from burning.

Cook the soup with onions

To balance the sweetness of the tomatoes, add chopped onions to the pan and then add the tomatoes and other ingredients cooked in the pressure cooker. Let it come to a boil and also add green coriander stems as they work to enhance the flavor. Now, turn off the gas, wait for it to cool, and then blend it in a jar.

Simmer the soup on low heat for 15 minutes

Now, cook the strained soup in a pan for about 15 minutes. This will ensure that none of the ingredients remain raw and will enhance the soup's flavor.

Make croutons from bread

Tomato soup doesn't taste as good without croutons. Cut the bread into squares and then cook them until they are brown. You can also deep-fry the croutons if you wish.