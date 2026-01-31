Chicken Fry Recipe: This is great to eat on its own, as a side dish with rice, or as a starter. So why wait? Let's see step-by-step how to make this mouth-watering chicken fry at home. This authentic Kerala style chicken fry will win your hearts.

When it's raining outside or the weather is cold, you crave something spicy and delicious. What's better than chicken fry, right? Everyone knows Chicken 65. But instead, try the famous Kerala 'thattukada' (street-side stall) style chicken fry. Since tomorrow is Sunday, most homes will have non-veg. The coconut oil and paste used in this dish give it a wonderful aroma and taste.

The specialty of Kerala-style chicken fry is that along with the chicken, the fried green chilies and grated coconut are also very crispy and spicy. The masala made from small onions, ginger, garlic, and Kashmiri chilies gives the chicken a great color and spice. It's great to eat on its own, as a side dish with rice, or as a starter. So why wait? Let's see step-by-step how to make this mouth-watering chicken fry at home..

Ingredients Needed

Small onions (20)

Garlic cloves (5)

A piece of ginger

Kashmiri red chilies (3)

Green chilies (2)

A handful of coriander leaves

For Marination

Chicken (400g), half a lemon, fennel seeds (1 tsp), turmeric powder (1/2 tsp), Kashmiri chili powder (2 tsp), black pepper powder (1/2 tsp), fennel powder (1/4 tsp), cumin powder (1 tsp), garam masala (1 tsp), rice flour (1 tbsp), one egg, salt to taste.

For Frying

Coconut oil (2 tbsp), curry leaves, green chilies (5), grated coconut (2 tbsp).

Preparation Method

*First, put the onion, garlic, ginger, chilies, and coriander leaves in a mixer and grind them into a smooth paste.

*Wash the chicken pieces and place them in a bowl. Add the ground masala paste and the ingredients mentioned above for marination. Mix well. Set aside for at least 2 hours. This allows the chicken pieces to absorb the masala well.

*Now, heat coconut oil in a pan. Add the marinated chicken pieces and fry on one side over medium heat.

*Once the chicken is one-third cooked, add the grated coconut, curry leaves, and chopped green chilies to the pan.

*Once the chicken and coconut mixture is well cooked and has a good aroma, turn off the stove. That's it! Hot Kerala-style chicken fry is ready to be savored.