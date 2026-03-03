Do left-handed people have a secret advantage? A new study reveals their hypercompetitive nature, giving them a surprise edge in sports, business, and more. Learn why!

New study says left-handed people may have an edge over right-handed people. Researchers discovered that left-handed people tend to have a stronger drive to compete and a greater tendency for "hypercompetitive orientation," meaning they perform better in competitive scenarios. This could explain why left-handedness, present in about 10% of the population, has remained throughout history.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Led by a team at the University of Chieti–Pescara, the study analysed responses from 533 volunteers, including 50 left-handed and 483 right-handed people. The findings revealed that while right-handed people usually avoid competition, left-handed people actively seek it out. Professor Sebastian Ocklenburg noted in a blog on Psychology Today that these results provide significant insight into why left-handedness may have evolved and how it connects to competitiveness.

Also read: The More You Worry About Getting Older, the Faster You May Age: Study

Surprise Advantage

Being a minority in the population could provide lefties with a "surprise advantage", especially in sports or combat, since their opponents are less accustomed to facing them. This might explain why left-handed people often excel in fencing, badminton, or martial arts, where unpredictability can be an advantage. Professor Ocklenburg added that to benefit from this edge, left-handed people need to be both competitive and open to challenges.

Famous Lefties

Left-handedness is also connected to success beyond sports. Notable left-handed figures include Paul McCartney, Leonardo da Vinci, Diego Maradona, and business leaders such as Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Mark Zuckerberg. Studies suggest that left-handed CEOs may be more innovative, file more patents, and achieve higher company returns.

Men are more likely to be left-handed than women, and research shows that baby boys born in winter have a higher chance of being left-handed. Scientists believe this could be linked to hormone exposure in the womb, with higher levels of testosterone potentially influencing brain development and handedness.

Social Influence

Some experts also argue that left-handed people may become more competitive due to their minority status. Growing up in a world designed for right-handed people might lead to more frustration, which could foster a stronger desire to succeed and excel in challenges, whether in sports, school, or work. This mix of biological and social factors explain why left-handed people often stand out in both creative and competitive fields.

Also read: AI as Therapist? Researchers Find Serious Risks in Using AI Chatbots for Mental Health Support