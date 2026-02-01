Easy Egg Rice Recipe: Learn Mom’s Secret for Extra Tasty Egg Rice
Here's a different way to make egg rice for your evening or night meal. You can make delicious egg rice by using ingredients available at home, preparing the rice and masala separately, and then mixing it with egg.
Delicious Egg Rice Recipe
If you're wondering what to make for dinner, try making egg rice our way. This recipe is a bit different from the usual method. You can make tasty egg rice using ingredients you have at home.
Ingredients Needed
Rice: 1 cup, Eggs: 2, Green chilies: 2, Red chili powder: 1 tsp, Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp, Turmeric: a pinch
Oil: 4-5 tsp, 1 small onion, Lemon juice: 2 tsp, Coriander leaves, and salt to taste
Method of Preparation
First, put the cooked rice in a wide bowl. Add red chili powder and lemon juice, mix well, and set aside. Now, turn on the stove, place a pan on it, and add oil once the pan gets hot.
Wait two minutes for the egg to cook
Once the oil is hot, add chopped green chilies and onions and sauté for a couple of minutes. Then add ginger-garlic paste. Next, crack two eggs into the pan. As they cook, mix with the masala and add salt.
Finally, add coriander leaves
Finally, add the seasoned rice to the pan and mix everything well. Your special and uniquely flavored egg rice is ready. Garnish with coriander to make it look beautiful.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.