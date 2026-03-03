- Home
Chandra Grahan 2026 in India: What Time Will it Be Visible in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and More?
Lunar Eclipse 2026 Time in India: A lunar eclipse is set to occur on March 3, 2026. On this day, the Holi festival will also be celebrated in some parts of the country.
Image Credit : Getty
Total Lunar Eclipse on March 3, 2026, Visible Across India
Get ready for the first and only lunar eclipse of 2026 visible in India. The celestial event will coincide with Holi celebrations in some regions.
Image Credit : Getty
Lunar Eclipse Timings for New Delhi and North India
In the capital, New Delhi, the eclipse will be visible for about 20 minutes, starting at 6:26 PM. Kanpur will witness it for over 32 minutes.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Eastern India to Get a Grand View of the 2026 Lunar Eclipse
Kolkata will see the eclipse for over an hour, while northeastern cities like Kohima and Itanagar will have the longest viewing time of nearly 1.5 hours.
Image Credit : Getty
South India Eclipse Timings: Chennai and Bengaluru
In Chennai, the lunar eclipse will be visible for about 25 minutes from 6:21 PM. Bengaluru will have a shorter viewing window of around 14 minutes.
Image Credit : Getty
Understanding the Sutak Period During the Lunar Eclipse
Since the eclipse is visible in India, the Sutak period will be observed. This article explains the rules and what to do during this inauspicious time.
