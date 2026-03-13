Ram Navami in 2026 is causing a bit of a mix-up. Is it on March 26 or 27? The festival falls in the last week of March, and we've got the details on the correct date for you.

When is Ram Navami in 2026? Lord Vishnu took many avatars to destroy evil, and the Shri Ram avatar is one of them. According to religious texts, Lord Vishnu was born as Shri Ram on the Navami tithi of Chaitra month's Shukla Paksha. This is why Shri Ram's birth is celebrated every year on this day. The festival is observed with great enthusiasm across the country, with special events held in major Ram temples. This time, the festival falls in the last week of March 2026. So, what's the correct date for Ram Navami?



When is Ram Navami 2026?

According to the Panchang, the Navami tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha will start at 11:49 AM on Thursday, March 26, and will last until 10:07 AM on Friday, March 27. This means the Navami tithi falls across both days, which is causing some confusion about the correct date for Ram Navami.



Ram Navami will be celebrated for two days

According to Ujjain-based astrologer Pt. Pravin Dwivedi, the Ram Navami festival will be celebrated over two days this time. Followers of the Smarta sect will celebrate on March 26, while those from the Vaishnava sect will celebrate on March 27. The Smarta tradition was founded by Adi Shankaracharya. People of the Smarta sect believe all gods and goddesses are one and perform 'Panchayatan puja', where five deities are worshipped together. On the other hand, people of the Vaishnava sect primarily worship Lord Vishnu and his avatars.

Why did Lord Vishnu take the Shri Ram avatar?

Religious texts say that during the Treta Yuga, the terror of demons had grown so much that all the gods went to Lord Vishnu for help. Hearing their pleas, Lord Vishnu took birth as Shri Ram, the son of King Dasharath of Ayodhya. In this avatar, Shri Ram defeated many demons, including Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Khar-Dushan.



Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on the inputs of astrologers, the Panchang, religious texts, and common beliefs. We are only a medium for bringing this information to you. Readers are advised to consider this information for reference purposes only.