1. Chikka Madhure Sri Shani Mahatma Temple

This temple is on the Hoskote-Nelamangala road in Doddaballapur taluk, part of Bengaluru Rural district. People believe it's one of the oldest and most powerful shrines. The black idol here is said to be self-manifested (Udbhava Murti). You can visit daily from 6 AM to 8 PM, but Saturdays are extra special with more devotees and special pujas. The full address is Nelamangala Road, Kanasavadi, Chikka Madhure, Karnataka 561203.