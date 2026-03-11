Top Shani Temples in Bengaluru to Visit for Wealth and Good Luck
Bengaluru is home to several powerful Shani temples, including Nelamangala, Sultanpalya, and BTM Layout. Devotees visit for wealth, luck, and special pujas, especially on Saturdays and Shani Jayanti.
Image Credit
1. Chikka Madhure Sri Shani Mahatma Temple
This temple is on the Hoskote-Nelamangala road in Doddaballapur taluk, part of Bengaluru Rural district. People believe it's one of the oldest and most powerful shrines. The black idol here is said to be self-manifested (Udbhava Murti). You can visit daily from 6 AM to 8 PM, but Saturdays are extra special with more devotees and special pujas. The full address is Nelamangala Road, Kanasavadi, Chikka Madhure, Karnataka 561203.
Image Credit
2. Sri Shani Mahatma Devasthana, V.V. Puram
Located right in the heart of Bengaluru, this is one of the city's older Shani temples. The temple holds special celebrations during Shani Jayanti and on Saturdays in the month of Shravana, drawing large crowds of devotees.
Image Credit
3. Sri Shaneshwara Swamy Temple, R.T. Nagar
You'll find this locally influential temple on Sultanpalya Main Road. It's open from 7:00 AM to 7:30 PM on Saturdays. On other days, pujas are held only in the morning. The address is Sultanpalya Main Road, Ganesha Block, R.T. Nagar, Bengaluru 560032.
Image Credit
4. Sri Shani Devasthana, B.T.M Layout (Madiwala)
What's special here is that devotees worship idols of both Shani Dev and a crow. The temple is located at 1st Cross Road, Madiwala New Extension, B.T.M Layout 1st Stage, Bengaluru 560068. It's open from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM and again from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.
Image Credit
5. Other Important Temples
Besides the main ones, Bengaluru has several other important Shani temples. You can find them in Rajajinagar's 5th Block, near Ranka Colony in Bilekahalli, in Akshaya Nagar 2nd Block in Ramamurthy Nagar, and in Nanjappa Layout in Vidyaranyapura.
