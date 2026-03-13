Gudi Padwa Puja Guide 2026: Make Sure You Have These 5 Things Ready
Gudi Padwa, marking the Hindu New Year, is widely celebrated in Maharashtra with great enthusiasm. People raise a Gudi outside their homes and worship it. It’s believed that including a few essential items in the puja brings prosperity and good luck.
The bamboo stick (Base of the Gudi)
First, you need a long bamboo stick to make the Gudi. This stick stands for victory and reaching new heights. You should place this stick near your main door or window to decorate the Gudi on it. People believe it's best to raise the Gudi on the right side of your house.
Silk or a new cloth
Neem and mango leaves
Adding neem and mango leaves while decorating the Gudi is a must. Neem is a symbol of good health, while mango leaves are considered auspicious. There's also a tradition of eating neem leaves on Gudi Padwa. People believe this helps reduce the heat in the body.
Sugar 'Gathi' (Garland of sugar candies)
Copper or silver 'Lota' (Kalash)
