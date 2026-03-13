The kidneys filter waste products, remove excess fluid, regulate blood pressure and maintain electrolyte balance. However, kidney damage often develops silently, and people may remain symptom-free until significant damage has occurred.

Energy drinks and health supplements are gaining popularity in India. Students use them to study late, gym enthusiasts consume them for performance, and the working class rely on them to fight fatigue. Advertisements with celebrity endorsements make them appear safe and beneficial. However, there is a proportional increase in patients with kidney problems, where excessive or inappropriate use of these products may be a contributing factor.

Energy Drinks - Drowns the kidneys

Energy drinks typically contain high amounts of caffeine along with ingredients such as taurine, guarana, ginseng, sugars and B vitamins. Excess caffeine increases urine output and can cause dehydration. Especially in hot climates or during exercise, this effect becomes more significant. This, in turn, lowers blood flow to the kidneys, which may increase the risk of acute kidney injury, particularly in susceptible individuals.

Regular consumption of these sugary beverages is strongly linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, in fact leading to chronic kidney disease. People who consume these drinks frequently, especially the young, may unknowingly increase their long-term risk.

Combining energy drinks with alcohol adds further danger. The combined effects of caffeine, taurine and alcohol damage the tiny tubes inside the kidneys. Preservatives like sodium benzoate also contribute to injury.

People who already have diabetes, hypertension, heart disease or pre-existing kidney disease are especially vulnerable. Even otherwise healthy individuals can develop kidney problems if consumption is excessive, particularly during strenuous exercise or illness.

Pregnant women should avoid energy drinks. High caffeine intake has been associated with potential risks to fetal development, and experimental studies suggest possible effects on developing kidneys.

“Un”-Healthy Supplements

India is witnessing a massive rise in herbal products, bodybuilding supplements, protein powders and “detox” preparations. Unlike prescription medicines, many supplements are regulated as food products. This means quality control may vary and may contain undisclosed substances, harmful herbal compounds, contaminants, particularly heavy metals and substances that potentially cause drug interactions with other medications.

The kidneys receive a large share of the body’s blood flow and actively filter substances from the bloodstream. This makes them particularly vulnerable to toxins in these products.

Certain herbal ingredients, including those containing compounds like aristolochic acid, have been clearly linked to irreversible kidney failure and even urinary tract cancers. Vitamin C in excess can increase the risk of kidney stones and of calcium-related kidney damage. Even fruits such as the bilimbi (Averrhoa bilimbi) are known to cause sudden kidney failure when ingested in excess as juice.

The concept of a “kidney detox” supplement is misleading. Healthy kidneys already perform detoxification efficiently. Unnecessary products may instead burden them.

Strategies for preserving Kidney Health

Kidney damage is often preventable. Limiting energy drink consumption, avoiding their use for rehydration during exercise, and never mixing them with alcohol are important steps. Supplements, including vitamins, should be taken only after medical consultation, especially if you have diabetes, high blood pressure or existing kidney disease. Increased reporting of adverse effects is also paramount in identifying and avoiding such products .

Therefore, if you are in the habit of taking these kinds of drinks or supplements, it is recommended to undergo a kidney function test or simply a urine test.

Prevention is better than cure, and when it comes to your kidneys, moderation, awareness, and knowledge can make all the difference.

-Dr. Mohammed S Khan Associate Consultant Department of Nephrology KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram